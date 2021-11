Alliance Residential hopes to build a new seven-story apartment project in Downtown Boise, taking up a full city block near the entrance to the I-184 Connector. Alliance is asking for approval from the City of Boise on land currently owned by Hendricks Commercial Properties. The site currently houses the Boise Creative Center and a parking lot used by Treefort Music Fest. BoiseDev first told you about the project last week, and Hendricks officials say Alliance would buy the property if it wins approval for the project from the city.

