EU pledges 100 million euros to climate adaptation fund

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLASGOW (Reuters) – EU climate policy chief Frans Timmermans pledged on Tuesday 100 million euros ($115 million) to the United Nations adaptation fund, which offers finance to...

