ThousandEyes is a software that is provided by Cisco as a service that acts as a health monitor of the internet and provides analysis through a global map. While the software was launched last year, Cisco has integrated it with their AppDynamics‘ cloud intelligence technology only this year. This integration will bring a new dashboarding experience to businesses that want to track and fix their network outage issues across the world.

INTERNET ・ 10 DAYS AGO