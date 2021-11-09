CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
You Can Buy An Ice Cream Cake That Looks Just Like A Thanksgiving Turkey

 3 days ago

Because I’m a vegetarian, Thanksgiving dinner can leave me less than satisfied, as I usually find myself with a plate of side dishes and way too much pie.

This year, however, Baskin-Robbins is bringing back a Thanksgiving turkey that even I might not be able to resist. Technically, it’s a turkey-inspired dessert — a cake that looks just like a Thanksgiving turkey, but is made out of ice cream.

The ice cream cake is topped with two sugar cone legs and smothered in a caramel praline glaze. Just like an actual Thanksgiving turkey, it’s set atop a bed of “garnish” (made out of frosting). The cake is created at your local Baskin-Robbins, so you can add custom design elements by request.

The turkey cake returns at a price point of $51.99, but you can get $5 off any cake purchase of $35 or more through Nov. 25. You’ll want to place your order ahead of time either in-store or online.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H2FAV_0crLGxqo00
Baskin-Robbins

If you’re not up for an entire cake, Baskin-Robbins’ November Flavor of the Month is Snickerdoodle Chai, which combines snickerdoodle dough pieces and vanilla chai-flavored ice cream swirled with cinnamon streusel.

You can get a free kids-size scoop of Snickerdoodle Chai — or any flavor you prefer — between Nov. 25-30 with the purchase of $15 or more.

So, if you plan to buy a cake or any other desserts, you can get some free ice cream when you pick up your treats!

If you’d rather make your own turkey-inspired desserts, try these adorable turkey cupcakes, or go a little bigger and make a whole turkey cake, like this one from Betty Crocker. It will take around four hours to complete, but the recipe calls for cake mix and pre-made frosting, so you’ll mostly just be putting your decorating skills to use.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39mxey_0crLGxqo00
Betty Crocker

Do you prefer to keep your turkey and dessert separate? Check out this Butterball recipe for a dill pickle-brined turkey for your main entree. You can then add sweet potato marshmallow bars from Monger as your sweet treat.

What is your favorite part of Thanksgiving dinner?

