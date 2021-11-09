CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Rep. Gosar posts anime video showing him striking Biden, Ocasio-Cortez

By Sarakshi Rai - KNWA News
ourcommunitynow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) tweeted a photo-manipulated, animated...

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Rep. Liz Cheney says House Republican leadership has 'lost their moral compass' over their silence on 'avowed white nationalist' Rep. Paul Gosar's violent AOC video

Rep. Paul Gosar faces censure by the House after he posted an anime video depicting him killing AOC. Rep. Cheney said that House GOP leadership had "lost their moral compass" for their silence on the video. Cheney called Gosar was an "avowed white nationalist" and said Kevin McCarthy had a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Paul Gosar
The Independent

Democrats are going to miss Nancy Pelosi more than they realize

Last Friday afternoon, as Democratic leadership headed by Speaker Nancy Pelosi planned to announce its plans to vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill, I caught House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy walking past the press scrum. He seemed amused. And why wouldn’t he be? Republicans had just won the governorship in Virginia, a bellwether that they might win the House in 2022. Meanwhile, Pelosi was scrambling to pass that infrastructure bill without a vote on Build Back Better, Democrats’ social spending bill that progressives have prioritized.But by the end of the evening and way into Saturday morning, Pelosi had every reason...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

McCarthy isn't the only Republican who's been silent about Gosar

As congressional Democrats move forward with plans to censure Republican Rep. Paul Gosar, much of the attention in recent days has been on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who has options for dealing with the far-right Arizonan, but who's instead said nothing. If the would-be House Speaker is looking for...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#D
Business Insider

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says GOP Rep. Paul Gosar can't do simple math and has 'tumbleweeds' for brains

Ocasio-Cortez has repeatedly attacked Gosar after he shared an animated video of himself killing her. Ocasio-Cortez has called Gosar a white supremacist and accused him of being unintelligent. "Gosar has nothing but tumbleweeds up there," she tweeted Wednesday. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has repeatedly insulted Republican Rep. Paul Gosar in personal...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Channel 3000

House Democrats introduce resolution censuring Rep. Gosar for video depicting violence against Ocasio-Cortez and Biden

House Democrats introduced a resolution Friday to censure Arizona Republican Rep. Paul Gosar for posting a photoshopped anime video to his Twitter and Instagram accounts showing him appearing to kill Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and attacking President Joe Biden. The House Democrats said Wednesday that “violence against women in politics...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Republican Paul Gosar takes down AOC anime after massive backlash

Republican Congressman Paul Gosar has deleted from his Twitter account a bizarre video depicting him as an anime character battling a monster with the face of representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.The congressman from Arizona had shared the 92-second clip on Sunday, both on his personal as well as his official congressional accounts, triggering severe anger and outrage on social media. It was viewed tens of thousands of time before it was deleted.The edited clip of Netflix anime Attack on Titan showed Mr Gosar as well as fellow right-wing lawmakers Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert battling a towering, naked “Titan”. Ms Ocasio-Cortez...
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffingtonPost

Rep. Paul Gosar's Sister Slams Lawmaker's 'Sick Fantasies'

Rep. Paul Gosar’s sister has slammed the Arizona Republican for his “despicable” attack on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and President Joe Biden over the weekend. Jennifer Gosar, who often speaks out against her brother’s extremist politics, told MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell on Monday that she was livid about the doctored anime...
CONGRESS & COURTS
mediaite.com

Whoopi Goldberg Cuts Off View Fight Over Paul Gosar’s AOC Murder Fantasy

Whoopi Goldberg cut off a segment of The View as panelists Joy Behar and Morgan Ortagus fought over the coarsening state of political discourse in America. On Tuesday, The View discussed Rep. Paul Gosar’s (R-AZ) decision to tweet out a spoof anime portrayal of himself killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and preparing to attack President Joe Biden. The video has drawn a great deal of condemnation, and Goldberg wondered if Gosar should “expect a visit from the Secret Service.”
TV & VIDEOS
WFLA

Dems call for censure of GOP congressman over violent video

“As the events of January 6th have shown, such vicious and vulgar messaging can and does foment actual violence," the Democrats said. "Violence against women in politics is a global phenomenon meant to silence women and discourage them from seeking positions of authority and participating in public life, with women of color disproportionately impacted.”
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy