Two former Oklahoma police officers were convicted of murder for using their Tasers more than 50 times on an unarmed man who died in 2019, court records show. Brandon Dingman, 35, and Joshua Taylor, 27, were convicted of second-degree murder Friday in the death of Jared Lakey, 28, with the court ruling that the officers’ repeated use of their Tasers on the man in July 2019 was “dangerous and unnecessary.” Dingman and Taylor’s use of their Tasers played a “substantial factor” in Lakey’s death, according to court records, and “greatly exceeded what would have been necessary or warranted by the attendant circumstances.”

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO