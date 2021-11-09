What is a HyFlex Classroom?

Systems thinking is an approach to learning that enables students to understand chemistry in a way that is more connected to both coursework and grand challenges. Join Katherine B. Aubrecht, Associate Professor, Department of Chemistry, Stony Brook University and John B. Randazzo, Assistant Professor, Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, North Park University as they discuss how incorporating systems-thinking into your already intense chemistry curricula is made easier through the ACS Green and Sustainable Chemistry Module Development project. During this free interactive webinar you will learn how to seamlessly incorporate systems-thinking materials into your existing coursework.
