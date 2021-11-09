CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unity, ME

What is a HyFlex Classroom?

unity.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s almost August and we are one month closer to our opening in Spring 2022! We are super excited and are steeped in preparing for this launch. There is much to do. Our building construction is continuing as is the curriculum planning. We are also planning the design of our HyFlex...

unity.edu

KTVN.com

Classroom Supplies Needed For WCSD Teachers

The Education Alliance of Washoe County is encouraging the community to support the heroes of the Washoe County School District (WCSD) by donating classroom supplies to the Teachers’ Warehouse on Friday, November 5, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Local businesses, organizations, and individuals are encouraged to make donations of...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
Cedar Valley Daily Times

Classroom Meeting, A Great Way to Start the School Day

In our classroom, morning meetings are an engaging and effective way to start our day. Classroom meetings encourage students to create a strong classroom culture as well as develop social, emotional, and academic skills. The skills practiced in morning meetings help to encourage respectful learning through collaborative discussions. Many students will say that our daily morning meetings are their favorite part of the day and it helps them get ready for learning.
EDUCATION
Mountain Press

Northview opens STEM classroom

KODAK — Northview Primary officially opened its STEM room on Monday, giving students an opportunity to work on science, technology, engineering and math topics in a room designed to look like the Space Station. It has been a long time coming for this school, and Northview is finally ready to...
EDUCATION
qu.edu

Student makes the world her classroom

For Erika Yaverski ’22, a global perspective is intrinsic in learning to be a great teacher. Yaverski always had a passion for history but working at a summer camp for disabled children showed her how much she enjoyed working with the youth community. Teaching would be the perfect opportunity to embrace both, said Yaverski.
EDUCATION
oberlin.edu

This Week in Photos: Lessons In and Out of the Classroom

An image taken at an annual lecture created as a way for the college’s faculty and selected alumni to share their expertise and insights serves as inspiration for this week’s photo series. Parents and members of the Oberlin community gathered in Dye Lecture Hall for the annual President’s Lecture, presented...
uiowa.edu

BUILD: CFT: Equitable and Inclusive Pedagogy in the Classroom

The Building University of Iowa Leadership for Diversity (BUILD) initiative is an opportunity for UI faculty, staff, postdocs, and graduate students to gain strategic knowledge and skills to contribute to a welcoming and inclusive environment for all. By completing a series of workshops, participants will earn a certificate demonstrating their commitment as leaders for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace and classroom.
COLLEGES
county10.com

CDS is hiring a Classroom Assistant in Lander

Maintains confidentiality with all aspects of our program, including client files. Provide toileting, feeding and other specialized physical activities. Perform direct instruction to children from programmed outlines (included individual and group instruction). Observe, collect and record data as required. Assist with classroom activities as required. Maintain classroom cleanliness daily. Maintain...
LANDER, WY
dsu.edu

Applying classroom experience to an internship

Growing up in a business family and an interest in innovative industries inspired Josh Pauley to major in business marketing. “What I’ve enjoyed most about the marketing program is the knowledge I keep building semester after semester,” Pauley said. The senior from Flandreau, SD, appreciates all that Asst. Professor Deb...
MADISON, SD
wlvt.org

Beyond the Classroom Ep. 9 Trauma

In this episode we define trauma, how to respond to it, and what caregivers can do to help at home. Guests: Ann Marie Vaughn, Principal, Clear Run Intermediate, Pocono Mt. School District; Rebecca Keptner, 8th grade teacher at Broughal Middle School; Kory Kutzler Supervisor of Special Education for the Partial Hospitalization Program for Colonial Intermediate Unit 20.
MENTAL HEALTH
Online Rocket

Benefits of Using Green Screens in the Classroom

If there is one thing that we all learned from the world the past few years, attending actual events is overrated and sometimes unnecessary. Seeing teachers and students present and learn together in a new environment is inspirational. Due to essential video calling, many people could show their personalities by creating customized backdrops. That individuality can also flourish with technology like a green screen or blue screen. The benefits of using green screens in the classroom show why implementing one brings everyone rejuvenated excitement.
EDUCATION
acs.org

Bringing Systems Thinking into the Classroom

Systems thinking is an approach to learning that enables students to understand chemistry in a way that is more connected to both coursework and grand challenges. Join Katherine B. Aubrecht, Associate Professor, Department of Chemistry, Stony Brook University and John B. Randazzo, Assistant Professor, Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, North Park University as they discuss how incorporating systems-thinking into your already intense chemistry curricula is made easier through the ACS Green and Sustainable Chemistry Module Development project. During this free interactive webinar you will learn how to seamlessly incorporate systems-thinking materials into your existing coursework.
EDUCATION
chantillynews.org

Pronouns need to be respected in classrooms

‘She/her, he/him, they/them and xe/xem’ are only a few of the pronouns that individuals may use to be identified and addressed. The use of correct pronouns applies both in and out of the school environment. However, not all teachers, staff and classmates take students’ preferred pronouns seriously. According to Medical...
SOCIETY
NewsBreak
Education
thegazette.com

Alburnett schools getting new classrooms, auditorium and gym

ALBURNETT — Students in Alburnett High School’s industrial technology class are temporarily using the former fire station along Main Street as a workshop while their new classroom is under construction. A new industrial technology classroom is just one of the projects underway in the Alburnett Community School District as part...
ALBURNETT, IA
uiowa.edu

Facilitating Challenging Conversations in the Classroom

Having difficult conversations can help build inclusive and productive classrooms. We will explore managing discussions that involve emotionally charged, controversial topics and hurtful comments. Participants will learn evidence-based strategies for planning challenging conversations and handling unexpected moments. The workshop will be held from noon to 1 p.m.; optional consulting with...
EDUCATION
New Castle Record

Waiteville hosts Inaugural Classroom Reunion

There is something about high school classmates that create bonds that last a lifetime. In small rural schools, oftentimes, all ages come together, as there are so few in the graduating classes. On October 9, the Waiteville Community Center hosted their first classroom reunion and invited all students of the...
buckscountycouriertimes.com

Op-Ed: Kids need classroom learning. Classrooms need quality air

For the past year and a half, Americans endured the painful reality of primary and secondary school closures related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Parents struggled to find childcare, often hindering their ability to work outside the home, which protracted the nation’s economic recovery. And many children suffered grave developmental, academic and social setbacks, the damages of which have not even been fully realized yet. It is critical that our children stay in school fulltime, while adhering to the best safety measures.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Fox11online.com

'Boost the Classroom' helps Oshkosh teachers

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- You can help Oshkosh Area School District teachers make learning more interactive for students. The district kicked off its Boost the Classroom campaign Monday. In partnership with DonorsChoose, individuals can directly donate to teachers' classroom projects. According to the district, 96% of OASD teachers surveyed have reported...
OSHKOSH, WI
azpbs.org

Climate change lessons in the classroom

Climate change is a phrase we’re all familiar with these days. We hear stories daily about severe drought, wildfires and cyclone bombs dropping torrential rain on parts of the United States. Yet, the very phrase prompts controversy. Recent government reports show that action needs to be taken soon to help curtail the damage to the planet. Extreme weather experts say education is the key to living with, and maybe even slowing down, the impacts of climate change. Producer Grace Provenzano and Videographer Rudy Romo visited a local classroom to find out what one teacher is doing to teach her students how to make a difference.
PHOENIX, AZ
UTD Mercury

Recordings should be common in the modern classroom, regardless of modality

Wherever possible, recorded lectures should be made available as the latest tool that students can add to their study arsenals, not the latest excuse to miss lecture. Since UTD returned to in-person operations, some professors no longer record their lectures. While some professors see this as a return to normalcy, it only deprives students of a resource that is purely beneficial. Recorded lectures only benefit active students, and while they may be of some use to students that frequently miss class, affording students flexibility shouldn’t be a difficult choice given the ease of taping lecture.
EDUCATION

