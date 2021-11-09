CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huawei Sells Its x86 Server Business

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHuawei has sold its x86 server business, another step in the firm’s efforts to insulate itself from sanctions. Huawei has been struggling to reinvent itself following crippling sanctions at the hands of the...

WebProNews

Toshiba Announces Plan to Split Into Three Companies

Toshiba is the latest company splitting up, with plans to split into three separate companies. Once one of the most influential tech companies, Toshiba has had a number of missteps, scandals, and general mismanagement over the last several years. The company is now splitting into three companies in an effort to respond faster to the growing challenges companies face.
MarketWatch

Goldman discloses 19% stake in marketing company Stagwell

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. disclosed an ownership stake of about 20.95 million shares or 18.5% of marketing services company Stagwell Inc. , according to filings on Wednesday. The holding is valued at about $210 million based on Stagwell's stock price of $10.05 a share on Thursday. Stagwell announced on Sept. 23 that it would convert Series 6 and Series 8 preferred stock as part of an effort to streamline and simplify its capital structure, but it did not name the entity receiving the stock. A spokesperson for the company said Goldman had held the convertible stock as part of a prior investment in the company. Mark Penn, the ex-Microsoft Corp. executive known for popularizing the term "soccer mom," founded Stagwell in 2015 to invest in advertising, research, data analytics, public relations and online marketing companies. The firm raised $250 million in funding and drew in loans and other financing, including backing from Microsoft co-founder Steve Ballmer.
theregister.com

Huawei hands its cloud Linux to China's only open source foundation

Huawei has donated the cut of Linux it created to run on its cloud, and silicon, to China's only open source foundation. The Chinese giant's OS is called EulerOS and is derived from CentOS. EulerOS runs on x86 silicon but is tuned for top performance on the Arm64 architecture – which is what Huawei uses in the Kunpeng 920 CPUs it designed to power its own servers, cloud, and even the occasional laptop.
WebProNews

Google and CME Group Announce 10-Year Partnership

Google and CME Group announced a 10-year partnership that will see the futures exchange operator transition to Google’s cloud platform. The financial sector is an increasingly lucrative field for cloud operators, with AWS, Microsoft and Google competing for advantage. Under the terms of the deal, CME will accelerate its move to the cloud, adopting Google’s platform and giving the number three cloud provider a big win.
Light Reading

Huawei adds 10kg 32T32R AAU to its 5G pole site series

Recently, Huawei launched EasyBlink 2.0, the industry's smallest and lightest 5G pole site AAU product. It integrates a 32T32R multi-antenna unit into a compact form factor of just 20 L and 10 kg, providing quick 5G coverage in streets and residential areas. In addition to EasyBlink 2.0, Huawei has launched a wide variety of other simplified pole site solutions, including TDD+FDD dual-band EasyMarco 3.0 and BookRRU 3.0, to help operators fill network coverage holes and increase capacity at hotspots on demand.
WebProNews

GE Splitting Into Three Companies Focused on Separate Industries

GE has announced plans to split into three separate companies, each one focused on a distinct industry. GE is a true American success story, a company that traces its history to 1892 and one of history’s greatest inventors, Thomas Edison. The company has been a fixture of American business for over a century, evolving, diversifying, growing and, now, splitting.
WebProNews

Judge Denies Apple a Stay on App Store Changes Pending Appeal

The judge in Apple’s case versus Epic has denied the company a stay on implementing court-ordered App Store changes until appeals are exhausted. Apple was the clear winner in its legal spat with Epic. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers ruled that Apple was not a monopoly and agreed with Apple that the company’s App Store approach likely results in a more secure environment for its customers.
WebProNews

Make Starting a Business Easier With the Right Business Apps

Many people dream about starting their own business, but very few work hard enough on their idea. It can be a lot easier if you have the best business apps that can provide you with the right software. Get more tips on starting your own business below. A lot of...
gizmochina.com

Huawei donates its open source OS ‘openEuler’

Earlier today (9th November 2021), Huawei officially announced during the Operating System Industry Summit 2021 that it will be joining hands with all of its partners in the community to formally donate its open source operating system, openEuler. At the conference, the Chinese tech giant announced that it will be...
Network World

ITRenew integrates Pluribus Networks software with its hyperscale servers

ITRenew, the reseller of slightly used hyperscalar servers, has partnered with Pluribus Networks to add Pluribus’s Netvisor ONE operating system and Adaptive Cloud Fabric controllerless SDN cloud networking software to its hardware. ITRenew resells servers it buys from hyperscalers like Amazon and Google that are retiring them, typically after a...
WebProNews

Google Joins Exclusive $2 Trillion Club

Google has joined the $2 trillion club, becoming only the third US company to cross the threshold, thanks to a surge in its stock price. Apple was the first company to cross $2 trillion in valuation, in August 2020, followed by Microsoft in June of this year. According to TheStreet, a surge in Google’s stock price Monday helped the search and ad giant cross over.
Light Reading

Huawei offloads x86 business as it chases self-sufficiency

In yet another shift away from its traditional hardware business, Huawei has sold its x86 server unit to a state-owned Chinese firm. China company registration data confirms that the sale to Henan Information Industry Investment Co. Ltd., owned by the Henan provincial government, concluded on November 5. The size of the transaction has not been disclosed.
theregister.com

Intel pays VIA $125m to acquire its x86 design talent

Taiwanese manufacturer VIA has traded employees from its CPU design subsidiary Centaur Technology to Intel. "Intel will recruit some of Centaur's employees … with certain covenants from the Company … As consideration, Intel will pay Centaur US$125m," read VIA's Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) announcement. VIA purchased Centaur in 1999 and...
gizmochina.com

Huawei’s Smart Car joint venture to launch its first car AVATR E11 on Nov 15

Earlier this year, Huawei, CATL, and Changan Automobile had announced their new smart car joint venture. Now, the jointly created high end smart car brand is gearing up to launch its first car model, the AVATR E11 later this month. The official Weibo (a Chinese microblogging website) account of AVATR...
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Toshiba to split up its businesses

Toshiba is to restructure itself into three separate entities, reports the Nikkei. One will focus on devices e.g. HDDs, one on infrastructure, e.g. power stations, and one on semiconductor memory. However it is possible that Kioxia, the NAND business in which Toshiba has a 40% stake, may be put under...
WebProNews

T-Mobile Giving Customers a Free year of Paramount+

T-Mobile has announced it is giving users a free year of Paramount+, the latest effort by the carrier to add value to its services. Wireless carriers have been aggressively bundling various streaming services, adding value and trying to prevent churn — the industry term for customers switching carriers. As part of its latest efforts, T-Mobile is bundling Paramount+ for all new and existing T-Mobile and Sprint customers.
