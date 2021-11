According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, an important part of rehabbing a bear is teaching it to eat natural food sources – like fruit. While many people tend to assume that Colorado's black bears are mainly carnivorous, they're not, with more than 90 percent of a bear's natural diet consisting of grasses, fruit, nuts, and plants. If a bear learns to eat from non-natural food sources, like dumpsters and trash cans, they must be re-taught to eat what's good for them. Not only is a natural diet healthier for the bear, but it also lowers the chance that a bear seeks out trash in the future – something that can increase the chance of a human-bear interaction.

