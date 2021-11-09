Finn Russell: Scotland can break into rugby's top five in the world rankings

Follow live reaction after England lost to New Zealand in the first ICC Men’s T20 World Cup semi-final in Abu Dhabi.Eoin Morgan’s side topped Group 1 in the Super 12s, with Kane Williamson’s Black Caps finishing second in Group 2 with identical records of four wins and a defeat apiece.Moeen Ali’s unbeaten half-century and 41 from Dawid Malan put what looked to be a competitive total of 166 on the board. But superb innings from Daryl Mitchell (72*) and Jimmy Neesham (27) saw New Zealand chase it down with an over to spare, winning by five wickets. They will now take on either Pakistan or Australia, who will battle it out in the second semi-final on Thursday, in Sunday’s final in Dubai. The result is a measure of revenge for Williamson’s side after the agonising Super Over defeat to England two years ago in the 50-over World Cup final.Follow live reaction from the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi:

