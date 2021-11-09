First Look at Eminem as White Boy Rick in 50 Cent’s BMF Show

Starz announced that the next drama in the “Power” franchise, “Power Book IV: Force,” will premiere Feb. 6, 2022. The show stars Joseph Sikora, reprising his “Power” role of Tommy Egan as he leaves New York after losing Ghost (Omari Hardwick). He sets out to close an old wound he has been haunted by for decades, but he ends up caught in a labyrinth of family secrets and lies and finds himself in Chicago’s drug game — between the city’s two biggest crews. Over the course of the first season, Tommy will use his outsider status to his advantage, breaking and...

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO