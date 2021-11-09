First Look at Eminem as White Boy Rick in 50 Cent’s BMF Show

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is passionate about the shows he executive-produces.
The rapper-turned-EP took to Twitter and Instagram this weekend to decry Starz and its premature streaming of Episode 7 of BMF, because the Detroit-set crime drama was supposed to be on a week-long hiatus.
On Monday, Starz released a statement saying a technical glitch was to blame for the early release, but didn’t say how many viewers actually watched before it was taken down.
“The fan demand for BMF, and specifically this highly-anticipated episode directed by executive producer Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson, is undeniable,” a network spokesperson said in a statement....
