First Look at Eminem as White Boy Rick in 50 Cent’s BMF Show

By Aleia Woods
Power 93.7 WBLK
 4 days ago
Over the summer, news emerged that Eminem would be playing the role of White Boy Rick on 50 Cent's Starz drama BMF. Now, due to a recent glitch on the network's app, people are able to get a first look at Em on the show's seventh episode. In a...

