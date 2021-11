In early November 2021, it was reported that troops from the Tigrayan People's Liberation Front (TPLF), in alliance with other forces and rebel groups, were rapidly advancing south to seize Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed immediately declared a six-month state of emergency across the whole country and asked citizens to prepare for the fight. Worried about an imminent attack, the U.S. (and other countries) requested its residents to leave the capital and urged TPLF to stop their advance. The U.S. also announced a freeze of the duty-free access for Ethiopian goods agreed in the African Growth and Opportunity Act.

