The FOX 12 weather forecast for the morning of Nov. 13, 2021. Saturday, Nov. 13th, 4:15 A.M. Our skies have mostly cleared out early on this Saturday. As a result, low clouds and fog are forming across the interior lowlands. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9:00 A.M. for the northern & central Willamette Valley, as well as interior southwest Washington. All in all, today is going to be pretty nice with highs in the upper 50s. Expect some decent sunshine between the late morning and early afternoon. Clouds will build in later today as another atmospheric river takes aim at western Washington and British Columbia.

