CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Paul McCartney Details His John Lennon ‘Diss Track’

By Corey Irwin
97 Rock
97 Rock
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Paul McCartney has detailed the circumstances surrounding his 1971 song “Too Many People,” admitting he targeted his former Beatles bandmate John Lennon with the lyrics. “This song was written a year or so after the Beatles break-up,” McCartney explained during an appearance on BBC Radio 4’s Inside the Songs, reciting his...

97rockonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Paul McCartney says his parents were “the original inspiration” for his Beatles and solo music

He said that although there had been “so many” influences on his songwriting, his parents had the largest impact. Speaking at an exhibition of memorabilia from his own collection at the British Library in London via BBC News, in connection with his career-spanning biography, The Lyrics, he said: “Thinking about songs that I’ve written at every stage of my career, I came to realise that my parents, Jim and Mary McCartney, were the original inspiration for so much that I’ve written.
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

Paul McCartney: "I had been able to accept Yoko in the studio sitting on a blanket in front of my amp… but then when we broke up and everyone was flailing around, John turned nasty"

Paul McCartney's recent BBC Radio 4 show yielded some fascinating insight into the Beatle's mindset during the band's 1970. We've already heard from him that it was John Lennon who instigated the split, but now on the Inside The Songs programme he's spoken out about the acrimonious situation following the dissolution of the band and the solo songs inspired by it.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Yoko Ono
Person
John Lennon
Time Out Global

The 30 best cover songs of all time

From soulful makeovers to pop reinventions, these are the best cover songs of all time. They say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but where does that leave reinvention? The best cover songs don’t simply repackage something familiar – they completely reinterpret the source material, dismantling the song and reassembling its parts into something exciting while keeping the core of what made it great.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Why ‘Don’t Let Me Down’ Is the Whole Beatles Story in One Song

Of all the revelations on the Beatles’ new Let It Be box set, the biggest is the song that didn’t even make the original album. “Don’t Let Me Down” is John Lennon’s raw love ballad to Yoko Ono, much like “Two of Us,” Paul McCartney’s song for Linda. John sounds terrified of the emotional leaps he’s taking, but he leans on the other Beatles to back him up and carry him through the song. You can hear the band develop “Don’t Let Me Down” over the course of the box, until it comes to feel like the whole Beatles story...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diss#Bbc Radio 4
wiltonbulletin.com

Billy Joel Says Eric Clapton's Anti-Vax Views Are a "Total Shock"

Throughout the course of the pandemic, we’ve all had to grapple with Eric Clapton’s anti-mask, anti-vax and anti-lockdown beliefs. Many of the classic rock icon’s contemporaries have weighed in on the issue, including Queen’s Brian May, who said last summer that he thinks anti-vaxxers are “fruitcakes” and that Clapton “has very different views from me in many ways.” Now another legendary musician has joined those taking Clapton to task when Billy Joel was asked about the guitarist’s vaccine stance during a recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Link Wray’: Jon Brewer Making Doc About Guitarist Who Influenced Jimmy Page, Pete Townshend, Others

EXCLUSIVE: Production is underway on Cardinal Releasing the documentary Link Wray about the influential American musician. Fred Lincoln “Link” Wray Jr, the guitarist, songwriter, and vocalist who became popular in the late 1950s, most notably with the hit 1958 instrumental “Rumble,” was an influence on artists including Jimmy Page, Pete Townsend, Neil Young and Bob Dylan. He began in country music but went on to be known for rock ‘n’ roll, rockabilly and instrumental rock. Growing up in North Carolina, he and his family experienced discrimination as a result of being Indigenous. Dressed in black leather, Wray was viewed as a rebel...
MUSIC
The Independent

Paul McCartney discovered new meaning behind first song he ever wrote

Sir Paul McCartney has spoken of how revisiting songs he wrote decades ago uncovered new meanings behind them.The Beatles star answered fan questions on his official website ahead of the release of his new book, The Lyrics,which offers a detailed look at 154 songs from all stages of his career, spanning The Beatles, Wings, and his solo work. Asked by a fan about the process of putting the book together and about “lyrics or memories that came back to you and reminded you of a time you’d forgotten”, McCartney began to reminisce about “I Lost My Little Girl”.“It...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
InsideHook

Paul McCartney Explains Why None of the Other Beatles Played on “Yesterday”

By now, the origins of the Beatles classic “Yesterday” are the stuff of legend: the melody famously came to Paul McCartney in a dream, and he used dummy lyrics and the placeholder title “Scrambled Eggs” for it until he got the words right. But McCartney’s new book The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present (out Nov. 2) delves deeper into the story behind the hit song, and the former Beatle recently shared an excerpt from the book on a radio broadcast explaining why the song is essentially a solo track.
MUSIC
energy941.com

Billy Joel Compares Taylor Swift To The Beatles

Billy Joel knows a thing or two about songwriting – and he’s convinced that Taylor Swift belongs in some pretty elite company. The Piano Man told USA Today that Swift was “like that generation’s Beatles”, adding “She knows music”. The 72-year-old also had high praise for Adele, calling her “a...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Paul McCartney: “Ringo Will Outlive Us All”

Sir Paul McCartney took the stage at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Friday, November 8, to discuss his new quasi-memoir, The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present—touching on everything from his relationship with John Lennon, his thoughts on a new Beatles museum in Liverpool, his distaste for passport photos and more, the night was another gem of new reflections from the now-79-year-old former-Beatle.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Watch the Beatles Create ‘I’ve Got a Feeling’ in New ‘Get Back’ Trailer

Peter Jackson’s reinterpretation of the film footage that became the Beatles’ swan-song film “Let It Be” has had a long road, even since it was first revealed a couple of years ago — first it was an Apple feature film for 2020, then it became a six-hour docuseries on Disney+ airing this coming Thanksgiving, and that’s on top of the 50-plus years that the footage has been sitting on shelves. (He speaks about it briefly in this preview clip released from “60 Minutes” Friday morning.) Jackson, whose prior project was “They Shall Not Grow Old,” involving meticulously restored century-old World War...
MOVIES
Deadline

Disney+ Releases New Clip From ‘The Beatles: Get Back’: Band Learns “I’ve Got A Feeling”

Disney+ tweeted a glimpse of history in the making today, with a 90-second clip from Peter Jackson’s upcoming docuseries The Beatles: Get Back showing pop’s greatest band learning a song that would become a classic. The clip shows The Beatles rehearsing Paul McCartney’s new “I’ve Got a Feeling,” with the session kicked off when guitarist George Harrison dryly tells his bandmates, “Maybe we should learn a few songs…” Disney+ Day: Deadline’s Complete Coverage McCartney then launches into the latest Lennon/McCartney creation, shouting out the chord changes as he teaches Harrison, John Lennon and Ringo Starr the new song. After McCartney finishes — and having sung the vocals with the repeated chorus “I’ve got a feeling,” Harrison deadpans, “”Is that one called ‘I’ve Got a Feeling’?” The Beatles: Get Back will air as a three-night event on Disney+ beginning November 25. ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ Official Trailer & Poster Offer Longer Look At Peter Jackson’s Disney+ Docuseries On Band’s Last Live Performance Watch the new clip here: A clip from clip from #TheBeatlesGetBack has been released. Coming to #DisneyPlus as part of a three-part event beginning November 25. #DisneyPlusDay  pic.twitter.com/6d2yuDwt9a — Disney+ Updates (@MoreDisneyPlus) November 12, 2021
TV & VIDEOS
985theriver.com

Paul McCartney performs “Get Back” with Foo Fighters.

Foo Fighters were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame over the weekend. And sir Paul McCartney joined them onstage for “Get Back.”. Here’s his induction speech and a front view of “Get Back.”
MUSIC
97 Rock

97 Rock

Pasco WA
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy