CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Squid Game’ Creator Confirms Season 2 Plans & Teases Gi-Hun’s Return

By Charles Barfield
theplaylist.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile it seemed obvious that “Squid Game” would return for Season 2, considering how massively popular the series has been for Netflix on a global scale, the creator of the show, Hwang Dong-hyuk, has been coy about committing to more episodes. Well, it appears he’s willing to finally admit the...

theplaylist.net

Comments / 0

Related
theplaylist.net

‘Stranger Things 4’ Teaser Trailer: The Gang Finally Returns This Summer

After multiple production delays due to the pandemic, “Stranger Things 4” is finally getting ready to debut on Netflix, and the streaming service has released a brand new teaser trailer. The footage reveals that the gang is planning to get together during Spring Break of 1986 as Eleven and the Byers family have moved to California and seemingly will return to Hawkins.
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

Jodie Comer Confirms ‘Killing Eve’ Ending With Season 4 & She Is “By No Means” In Talks For A Spinoff

One of the best things we’ve seen spring up from the advent of streaming TV is the willingness by studios and networks to end shows before they grow too stale. No more do you have to wonder why a network continuously renewing a show long past its clear expiration date. Now, the likes of Netflix, AMC, Hulu, FX, and others are much more willing to listen to creators and end a series when the story has come to a conclusion. That appears to be what BBC America is set to do with Season 4 of “Killing Eve.” And one of the series’ stars, Jodie Comer, wants fans to know the series actually is coming to an end and this isn’t some sort of fake-out.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Squid#Teases#The Creator#Ap
theplaylist.net

‘The Shrink Next Door’ TV Review: An Interesting, Unsettling True Story Is Stretched Too Thin In A Forgettable Series

The story of Dr. Isaac Herschkopf and Martin Markowitz is tragic and infuriating. The New York psychiatrist used his position of power over patient Markowitz to manipulate him to a startling, almost unprecedented degree. First, the doctor started by merely playing mind games with him but went so far as to eventually taking over his life, even moving into his home in the Hamptons and basically turning Martin into his servant. The story really broke when a neighbor assumed Martin was a maintenance worker at the home next door and learned his identity and how much he was being manipulated. Honestly, if that new neighbor hadn’t been an investigative journalist, Marty would probably still be doing handywork around his own home for the doctor who had taken over his life. It’s the kind of disturbing true story that makes for a popular podcast, which is what happened with “The Shrink Next Door” in 2019, and it’s the kind of story that could have made for a fantastic dark comedy feature film. However, stories like this don’t become feature films in the 2020s, they become streaming TV original series.
TV SERIES
Variety

Starz Sets ‘Power Book IV: Force’ for February 2022 Premiere, Releases First-Look Teaser (TV News Roundup)

Starz announced that the next drama in the “Power” franchise, “Power Book IV: Force,” will premiere Feb. 6, 2022. The show stars Joseph Sikora, reprising his “Power” role of Tommy Egan as he leaves New York after losing Ghost (Omari Hardwick). He sets out to close an old wound he has been haunted by for decades, but he ends up caught in a labyrinth of family secrets and lies and finds himself in Chicago’s drug game — between the city’s two biggest crews. Over the course of the first season, Tommy will use his outsider status to his advantage, breaking and...
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

Writers Kaz & Ryan Firpo Talk Landing The ‘Eternals’ Gig, Characters Who Got Cut & How Kang Was Almost Involved [The Playlist Podcast]

The names Kaz Firpo and Ryan Firpo are probably not names you recognize right off the bat. But somehow, these relatively unknown screenwriters were able to land one of the most sought-after gigs scripting one of the biggest films of 2021, Marvel Studios‘ “Eternals.” And in this episode of The Playlist Podcast, the writing duo talks about their incredible “Hollywood dream story” and some spoiler-y tidbits about the creation of “Eternals.”
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Love Hard’ Review: Netflix’s Cliché-Ridden Rom-Com Attempts To Be The Sweetest Catfish Story Ever Told

Reviewing Christmas-based rom-coms is a bit like critiquing holiday lighting displays—ultimately, it’s about how the bright, familiar pieces are arranged. “Love Hard,” the first of many new Netflix original rom-coms coming this season that will rely on those low standards, gets points for wrapping you up in its wholesome Christmas production design. But the story is a different mess, despite the efforts of the two stars of this “Beauty Meets the Catfishing Incel” riff, Nina Dobrev and Jimmy O. Yang.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Decider

New Movies + Shows to Watch this Weekend: ‘Red Notice’ on Netflix + More

Happy Friday, party people! Another week is in the books and despite the fact that Thanksgiving isn’t even here yet, we are already feeling the holiday spirit. Can you blame us when all the favorite streaming platforms are offering up gifts this weekend? Whether you use Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or all of the above, a massive gift box of hot new movies and shows is arriving at your doorstep starting today. And as you sort through the multi-faceted presents, we advise that checking out the freshest titles first is always a smart move. That being said, let us here at Decider help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream them.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘How To With John Wilson’ Season 2 Trailer: HBO’s Unique Comedy Series Answers More Questions Later This Month

There seems to be a bit of a boom—well, perhaps more like a pop—of alternative comedy series hitting streaming services and networks over the past several years. Over on Comedy Central, there was the (well before its time) series, “Nathan For You.” Netflix is seeing success with “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson.” And not to be outdone, you have HBO with “How To with John Wilson.”
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Insecure’ Showrunner Prentice Penny Is Ready to Move On

Before Insecure launched in 2016, showrunner Prentice Penny likes to say that he was in the “outgoing call business.” Five years and as many seasons later, the longtime comedy writer with credits on Scrubs, Happy Endings and Brooklyn Nine-Nine finally finds himself firmly in the “incoming call” one. Now, with the Emmy-winning HBO comedy created by and starring Issa Rae set to end, the 48-year-old producer is focused on what he wants to say when that phone rings. Already, the South L.A. native who got his start on 2000’s Girlfriends has written and directed his first feature (Netflix’s Uncorked), explored his...
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

‘Red Notice’ Review: Star-Packed Disposable Heist Buddy Movie Has No Personality Or Charm

To loosely paraphrase from memory, New York Magazine writer Alison Willmore recently said on Twitter something to the effect that the Netflix heist action-adventure film “Red Notice,” acts as a challenge to the notion that the movie stardom is still alive and well. That is to say, for a movie that features Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson, and Gal Gadot—three of the biggest personalities and stars on the planet—the utterly lifeless, disposable, and bland, “Red Notice” doesn’t feature a lot of personality and hardly registers a pulse.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Squid Game’ Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk Addresses On-Set Firearm Safety in Korea: ‘I Have Never Seen a Real Bullet’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Welcome to this week’s “Just for Variety.” As Hollywood grapples with the accidental shooting death of “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, I had the chance to talk with “Squid Game” writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk about the safety precautions taken on the set of his intensely violent series. “We of course have a prop master, but also in Korea, we’re not really a gun-owning country, so only the police can have and own a gun,” he said. “Because of that, bullets are not really easily as distributed as they are maybe here, so there’s a very low, low possibility of any safety...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Marvel Studios Formerly Announces ‘Echo’ & ‘Agatha’ Series While Teasing More Live-Action Disney+ Series For 2022

Say what you will about “Eternals.” Depending on which side of the discourse you fall on (because, as we know, there are always only two sides), the film is either a nice change of pace for Marvel Studios, showing a more mature, emotional story, or it’s the worst catastrophe in the MCU since “Thor: The Dark World” and Chloe Zhao is clearly a terrible filmmaker. (Obviously, we’re being hyperbolic and silly.) Regardless, “Eternals” has dampened the excitement surrounding Marvel Studios for the first time in a while. But Disney+ Day might be the shot in the arm fans needed to keep that Marvel Studios love flowing.
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

New ‘Spider-Man’ & ‘Marvel Zombies’ Animated Series Among Marvel Studios’ Disney+ Day Announcements

It’s Disney+ Day—and a Marvelous one at that! To celebrate the anniversary of the Disney+ launch, Disney is pulling out all of the stops to make sure everyone knows that it’s really going to bring the content in 2022, which includes a hefty amount of new Marvel Studios shows. Throughout the morning Disney and Marvel social media channels were buzzing with nifty new title cards to set nerd-dom on fire, finally culminating in the release of a 15-minute Marvel Studios Disney+ Day 2021 video that included recaps of the shows already released and a sizzle reel of what’s in store for fans in the next year. And not just a few, a dozen shows were mentioned, nearly half of which were unannounced.
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

‘X-Men ’97’: 1990s ‘X-Men’ Animated Superhero Series Getting Revived For Disney+ In 2023

Back before Marvel Studios dominated the world with the MCU and back before Fox launched the live-action “X-Men” film franchise in 2000, if you were a fan of superheroes, the best representation you could find was in your Saturday morning cartoons. That meant that ‘90s kids likely grew up watching “Spider-Man: The Animated Series,” “Batman: The Animated Series,” and of course, perhaps the best of them all (nostalgia-wise), “X-Men: The Animated Series.” Well, it appears Marvel knows that the ‘X-Men’ animated hole in your heart has remained empty for too long, and the ‘90s ‘X-Men’ cartoon is returning.
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

‘Yellowjackets’ TV Review: The Exciting Mystery Thriller Series Survives In Spite Of Its Unwieldy Ensemble

A teenage girl dressed in all white runs through a bleak, snow-filled forest. A cacophony of sounds follows her as she haphazardly flees an unknown terror. Suddenly she falls through the earth having reached a hidden trap hole. The camera holds its unflinching gaze on her broken body, crimson blood oozing from the holes pierced through her by wooden stakes, when a group of fur-clad people stares down at her lifeless body. Directed by Karyn Kusama, the pilot for Showtime’s new drama ‘Yellowjackets’ wants you to know this is a harsh world, and when pushed, humans are capable of unspeakably horrible acts of violence.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy