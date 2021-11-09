CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Steve McQueen To Write & Direct A New Film, ‘Blitz’

By Charles Barfield
theplaylist.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been three years since filmmaker Steve McQueen has directed a feature, with his most recent being 2018’s “Widows.” However, over that time, the director has definitely not been a slouch, directing an entire anthology series at Amazon and working on various documentaries. But it appears he’s ready to get back...

theplaylist.net

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

Sandra Bullock Is Back in Another Netflix Blockbuster! All About The Unforgivable, Including a Few Spoilers!

Following the success of Bird Box, Sandra Bullock is back with what’s sure to be another Netflix blockbuster. The Unforgivable had a long journey to American screens: The film was first developed in 2010 with Angelina Jolie in mind for the leading role of Ruth. It took nearly a decade, however, to get it off the ground, and in 2019, Bullock attached herself to star alongside Viola Davis. Filming started in February 2020, but was then further delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES
allthatsinteresting.com

Inside The Tragic Death Of Steve McQueen, Hollywood’s ‘King Of Cool’

On November 7, 1980, Steve McQueen died of a heart attack after undergoing surgery to remove numerous cancerous tumors in his abdomen and neck. Steve McQueen was the silent type for a modern era, capable of turning the tables against any threat on screen. But at home, his domestic abuses and addictions ruled. Then, suddenly, on Nov. 7, 1980, he was dead.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon to Star in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ Movie

Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon will star in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming World War II epic “Oppenheimer,” a drama about the development of the atomic bomb. It is not clear who Downey Jr. and Damon will be playing in the film. Nolan is assembling a star-studded cast, one that includes Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and Emily Blunt as his wife Katherine. Oppenheimer, a physicist who was integral to the Manhattan Project, is known as the father of the atomic bomb. Though exact plot details have been kept under wraps, the story is expected to dramatize the creation of the...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Boyega
Person
Christopher Nolan
Person
Edgar Wright
Person
Steve Mcqueen
Deadline

Callum Turner To Star In George Clooney And Grant Heslov’s ‘Boys In The Boat’ Adaptation For MGM

EXCLUSIVE: Even with his latest film The Tender Bar gearing up its awards-season campaign, George Clooney’s next film is gaining momentum. The Oscar winner has tapped Callum Turner to star in The Boys in the Boat from MGM and Smokehouse Pictures, with Clooney and his Smokehouse partner Grant Heslov co-directing. Mark L. Smith adapted the screenplay with Chris Weitz penning a previous draft. Based on No. 1 New York Times bestselling author Daniel James Brown’s 2013 novel The Boys in the Boat: Nine Americans and their Epic Quest for Gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics, the pic will tell the triumphant underdog...
MOVIES
Variety

Steve McQueen Sets Up ‘Blitz’ at New Regency, Working Title to Produce With Lammas Park

“Small Axe” director Steve McQueen has set up his next project, the feature film “Blitz,” at New Regency. McQueen’s production company Lammas Park will produce alongside Working Title Films. There are virtually no details available of the project, which will begin production in 2022. “Blitz” marks a reunion for McQueen and New Regency, who previously partnered on Oscar-winning “12 Years a Slave” and “Widows.” The new film is based on an original idea from McQueen, who will also write and produce in addition to directing. Yariv Milchan, chairman of New Regency, said: “Steve is an incredibly talented filmmaker and a remarkable storyteller. We...
MOVIES
imdb.com

Steve McQueen: The Television Auteur

MangroveFor many, the entrance of Steve McQueen into television was expected—his mercurial career has encompassed video-art installations, music videos, shorts and award-winning feature films. Before the critical success of Small Axe (2020) and Uprising (2021), twin anthology series that navigate the lives and passions of London’s Caribbean and West Indian communities, McQueen had already directed the pilot episode of HBO’s TV series Codes of Conduct, and his fourth feature, Widows (2018), smartly transplanted Lynda La Plante’s 1980s mini-drama into present-day Chicago.McQueen is one of many working directors—David Fincher, Jane Campion, and Andrea Arnold, of recent years—whose careers have migrated from cinema to small-screen television. Switch between your streaming channels, and the volume of director-driven programs is extensive—and growing. In the past, the director-led format of television was far less common and expected, with the groundbreaking prestige series of Rainer Fassbinder, Krzysztof Kieślowski (Dekalog), and David Lynch.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary Film#Steve Mcqueen More Warn#New Regency#Working Title Films
Variety

Will ‘House of Gucci’ or ‘The Last Duel’ Make Ridley Scott the Oldest Directing Nominee in Oscars History?

Directors can be considered a longshots until they begin showing up on multiple nomination lineups at various award shows. Ridley Scott, a four-time Academy Award nominee, is one of the greatest living filmmakers to never win an Oscar, despite one of his films taking home the best picture prize. However, with two distinct features this year — “House of Gucci” and “The Last Duel” — Scott’s industry clout and overdue narrative could bring him to one historic nomination (or possibly two?). Scott will turn 84 on Nov. 30, and if he manages to be nominated for director, he’ll surpass John Huston...
MOVIES
solzyatthemovies.com

William Friedkin Likely Done Directing Films

William Friedkin discussed his future in a recent interview as The French Connection recently marked its 50th anniversary. Friedkin’s comments about his future came while discussing the Oscar-winning film with NBC News. The NBC interview alone is worth it for his comments on shooting the film. He would not make some of the same decisions today. Of course, Friedkin also touches on his filmmaking future as well as the future of cinema. It’s possible that the pandemic already put us in this unfortunate direction but it ought to serve as a warning to everybody. I cannot stress this enough. When an Oscar-winning filmmaker says that the theatrical experience is going away, audiences should listen.
MOVIES
whatzup.com

Inventive direction can’t overcome weak writing

Following up his music documentary The Sparks Brothers from earlier this year, director Edgar Wright continues to expand past his comedy roots with Last Night in Soho, a shoddy but stylish thriller that taps into the filmmaker’s affinity for pop cultural touchstones. Titled after the song by English beat band...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Taika Waititi to Direct ‘The Incal’ Film Adaptation

After making his mark on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Taika Waititi is diving into a new comic book world. The filmmaker is attached to direct and co-write a feature adaptation of The Incal, the seminal 1970s comic book creation from Alejandro Jodorowsky and the late artist Moebius. Waititi is teaming with his What We Do in the Shadows and Flight of the Conchords collaborator Jemaine Clement, as well as Peter Warren, to pen the script. s The Incal centers on intergalactic private eye John Difool, who gets caught up in a grand space opera after happening on a mystical artifact called the Incal....
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Documentaries
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

‘Hitman’s Bodyguard’ Director Patrick Hughes Sets Next Feature ‘War Machine’ at Lionsgate (EXCLUSIVE)

Patrick Hughes, director of the successful action-comedy franchise “The Hitman’s Bodyguard,” is setting up his next project at Lionsgate. Hughes will write and direct “War Machine,” an action/sci-fi film about the final recruits of a grueling special ops boot camp who encounter a deadly force from beyond this world. Announced by Lionsgate president of production Erin Westerman, the project will be produced by Range Media Partners’ Rich Cook and Hughes’ own label Huge Film. “Patrick is simply one of the best action directors working today, but what sets his movies apart is his focus on characters that cut through the mayhem. He came...
NFL
theplaylist.net

‘The Champions’: Ben Stiller & Cate Blanchett To Adapt The ‘60s Series Into A Feature Film

A decade ago, the idea of Cate Blanchett teaming up with Ben Stiller to remake a somewhat silly ‘60s spy series into a feature film would have sounded ludicrous. However, over the last decade, Stiller has become a director that people really respect, especially when it comes to more dramatic fare, and Blanchett has been known to take roles that allow her to stretch her acting muscles in a different way than the typical prestige drama allows. (Just look at her deliciously over-the-top performance in “Thor: Ragnarok,” for example.) So, here we are, in 2021, with news that the two folks are combining forces for “The Champions.”
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Continental’: Peter Greene, Ayomide Adegun, Jeremy Bobb Join Starz’s ‘John Wick’ Prequel Series

Peter Greene (Training Day, For Life), Ayomide Adegun and Jeremy Bobb (Russian Doll, The Knick) are set as leads opposite Colin Woodell and Mel Gibson in Starz’s The Continental, the prequel to the Keanu Reeves film series John Wick. The Continental will be presented as a three-night special-event TV series, produced for Starz by Lionsgate Television. The Continental will explore the origin behind the hotel-for-assassins, which increasingly has become the centerpiece of the John Wick universe. This will be accomplished through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott (Woodell), who is dragged into the Hell-scape of a 1975 New...
TV SERIES
Raindance

Every Studio Film Directed by Female Filmmakers Out in 2021

The year of the pandemic had been quite a difficult one for filmmakers. While the cinema’s closed, there is still movie coming out on Netflix, amazon prime, Hulu, etc. ThankGod for these channels, right? I mean, how else would one spend time at home during this pandemic. While we might...
MOVIES
Variety

Paramount Delays Latest ‘Transformers,’ ‘Star Trek’ Movies

Paramount has announced its upcoming “Transformers” and “Star Trek” films have been delayed. “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” a prequel in the sci-fi action franchise, has moved back a year. It was originally scheduled for June 24, 2022 and will now open on the big screen on June 9, 2023.  The still-untitled “Star Trek” movie was supposed to premiere on June 9, 2023, but it was delayed to Dec. 22, 2023 to accommodate the shift for “Transformers.” The next “Transformers” chapter is currently scheduled to hit theaters on the same day as an untitled Sony-Marvel blockbuster. “Star Trek” is opening alongside Disney’s...
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

The Harder They Fall's Director Slipped a Subtle Chadwick Boseman Tribute Into the Film

Netflix's The Harder They Fall features so many subtle Easter eggs, watching the Western film could practically double as a game of "I Spy." Perhaps one of the most touching hidden details planted by director Jeymes Samuel is a tribute to Chadwick Boseman in the form of a train named after the late and beloved actor. Approximately 27 minutes into the movie, viewers see Trudy Smith (Regina King) and Cherokee Bill (LaKeith Stanfield) strolling past a red train holding newly released prisoner Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) among other passengers. Painted on the side in white, all-caps lettering is "C. A. Boseman" as a nod to the Black Panther star's full name, Chadwick Aaron Boseman. Plus, moments earlier, you can catch a peek at the initials "C.A.B." on the locomotive right before its conductor is killed.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy