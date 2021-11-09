Steve McQueen To Write & Direct A New Film, ‘Blitz’

William Friedkin discussed his future in a recent interview as The French Connection recently marked its 50th anniversary. Friedkin’s comments about his future came while discussing the Oscar-winning film with NBC News. The NBC interview alone is worth it for his comments on shooting the film. He would not make some of the same decisions today. Of course, Friedkin also touches on his filmmaking future as well as the future of cinema. It’s possible that the pandemic already put us in this unfortunate direction but it ought to serve as a warning to everybody. I cannot stress this enough. When an Oscar-winning filmmaker says that the theatrical experience is going away, audiences should listen.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO