The CMA Awards will more or less return to its usual form for its 55th year. After a 2020 edition that was held in a different location and without an audience, the annual event will be broadcast once again from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena and fans will be in the seats. Even so, some things may look and feel different this time around: a new host is set to take over, the pandemic remains a lingering threat, and one particular nominee continues to raise eyebrows. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the 2021 CMA Awards, from performers to nominees and more.

