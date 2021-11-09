wiken103.jpg

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By SEAN KRAJACIC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyle Rittenhouse defense again tries, fails to get gun...

Gwinnett Daily Post

DULUTH — For the first time in Region 7-AAAAAAA play, Archer’s football team allowed points.…
DULUTH, GA
Vincennes Sun Commercial

Field Pass: Everything you need to know about Saturday's Arizona-USC game. Check out Saturday's depth charts and matchups, and see who reporter Michael Lev thinks will win when the Wildcats take on the Trojans at the Los Angeles Coliseum.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WVNews

RACHEL, W.Va. (WV News) — After falling on the road by 17 points to the Frankfort Falcons la…
MARION COUNTY, WV
Longview News-Journal

Howdy y'all! I'm the Longview News-Journal's multimedia sports reporter. I have deep East Texas roots and love covering the region's stories and games. I graduated from UT, and have covered sports in different parts of Texas throughout my career.
LONGVIEW, TX
Princeton Daily Clarion

Pickett, DeGray III stands out in MU's uncomfortable win over CMU. The Tigers won after a strong first half and dicey second.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WVNews

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Saturday’s history was not the type the Mountaineers wanted to make.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — This time, the Robert C. Byrd football team showed its capabil…
FOOTBALL
Gwinnett Daily Post

Denmark's last-second field goal ends Mountain View's season. All season long it’s been the defense that’s led Denmark to victory. It allowed only 10.2 po…
SPORTS
news-shield.com

Tigers in the pros: Golden paces Cardinals with three sacks

Each week, the Missourian will recap impact performances and news of former Tigers in the NFL. Former Tiger and current Arizona Cardinals linebacker Markus Golden had five tackles and three sacks Sunday as the Cardinals beat San Francisco. He now has nine sacks and three multi-sack games. His career high is 12.5 sacks in 2016.
NFL
news-shield.com

MU volleyball signs four on National Signing Day

Missouri (4-22) needs a catalyst to turn the program around, and its four new signees could do just that. Libero Estella Zatechka was the first commit to sign on National Signing Day. The Omaha native has over 2,100 career digs and is No. 131 in the class of 2022. Outside...
SPORTS
news-shield.com

Missouri wrestling opens season at North Dakota State

Missouri wrestling opens its season on the road against North Dakota State (1-0) at 7 p.m. Thursday. This will be the fifth time the teams face each other on the mats, with Missouri having a 4-0 advantage in the series, including a 38-3 victory over the Bison last season. The...
MISSOURI STATE
news-shield.com

MU Wrestling gets first conference win against North Dakota State

No. 3 Missouri wrestling got its first win of the season with a 37-3 victory over North Dakota State on Thursday. The victory marks the first Big 12 Conference victory since 2012. The Tigers, who returned to the Big 12 after nine seasons in the Mid-American Conference, earned victories in...
COMBAT SPORTS
news-shield.com

No. 3 MU wrestling hosts Northern Colorado in home opener

Big 12 wrestling is back in Columbia. Third-ranked Missouri (1-0) hosts its first meet of the season against Northern Colorado in a battle of Big 12 teams at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Hearnes Center. Missouri is coming off of its season opener against North Dakota State, where it took...
COMBAT SPORTS

