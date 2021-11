The simple reason why I think stock prices should retreat – or at very least, repeat the type of unwind we had in the first quarter – is that the three main sources of liquidity for markets the past two years are all simultaneously in retreat: monetary policy, fiscal policy, and personal income. The first one’s the most obvious, with the Federal Reserve gearing up to taper as we speak. Many would dispute my inclusion of fiscal policy as “drying up,” but the simple fact is that $1.7 trillion (assuming it arrives) is a notable drop-off from last year’s rate of government assistance. The rate of change in stimulus is negative. Which brings us to the third source of money flows into the market: personal income — which is still rising — but slowing due in no small part to its ties to stimulus. And not to be forgotten, inflation is eroding 5.4% per year.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO