CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

The Russian Kerbrute by Ivan Glinkin

hakin9.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first thing every penetration tester performs getting into a controller domain subnet is to brute force discovery of users which is called a Kerbrute attack. There are plenty of articles about that type of exploitation but in every source an author uses a preset dictionary for his purposes which is...

hakin9.org

Comments / 0

Related
CPA Trendlines

Russian SolarWinds Hackers At It Again

Former techniques still in play. Last year a hacker group used a bit of malicious code it hid in a software update by the company SolarWinds to launch an immense cyberattack against U.S. government agencies and corporations. MORE TECH THIS WEEK: Hunker Down: The Chip Shortage Is Here for a...
CELL PHONES
ashevillefm.org

The Russian Political Landscape and Anarchist Prisoners

Podcast available here, archived at AFM until 11/13/21 & airing 2-3pm EST 11/7/21. The Russian Political Landscape and Anarchist Prisoners. This week we’re featuring 2 guests speaking about Russia. First up, John spoke with author and journalist Dmitry Okrest about the state of anarchist and antifascist movements in Russia, the politics of Putin’s United Russia party, nazis and the far right in Russia and successes of the Communist Party in electoral politics. Then, Moscow Anarchist Black Cross member-in-exile, Antii Rautiainen, adds some more detail on repression in Russia, including the hunger strike of Network Case prisoner, Victor Filinkov, calls for solidarity from mathematician Azat Miftakhov and others.
ADVOCACY
washburnreview.org

Organization brings Russian students to America

Anastasia Lurkova and Vladislav Baidin are two foreign exchange students from Russia through the Year of Exchange in America for Russians program. The two gave a presentation for people at the International House on Nov. 3 for the Brown Bag International Lecture and offered to take questions after. They went...
EDUCATION
The Guardian

Russian Speaking Private PA

An interesting and involving Private PA role has arisen to work for the Head of UHNW family, supporting them in many aspects. In usual times there is heavy travel management (mainly by private jet and Private Yachts) so experience liaising with Charter companies and Air staff is required and to be adept at last minute changes. Excellent calendar management and attention to detail is expected as the diary/requirements are ever changing. You will organise all events internally and externally, managing guest lists and all associated requirements.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Email Spam#Spelling#Dictionary#Russian#Ad Ds#Kerberos Enumusers#Metasploit#Https Www
Birmingham Star

5 SECRET weapons of Russian tsars

Turns out prototypes of rockets were known in Russia in the 16th century - but the tsars had even more up their sleeves. Most of this warfare, however, was made by foreign engineers. "Colonel Bauman showed a drawing of a huge mortar to be cast in Tula at the Marselis...
POLITICS
automotiveworld.com

Uncertainty clouds recovery for Russian automakers

Russia’s new car market is unpredictable at the best of times. A resurgence in positive COVID-19 infections, temporary lockdowns and unpredictable manufacturing output punctuate what has been another challenging year. In October, Moscow entered a ten-day lockdown following renewed spikes in positive cases and daily fatalities. At the time of...
HEALTH
Reuters

Russian IPO investors are reassuringly selective

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Russia’s initial public offering hopefuls may still meet investors in the middle read more . Convenience store network Mercury Retail postponed its Moscow listing on Tuesday, days after carsharing company Delimobil put its plans to float in New York on ice. Meanwhile, software company Softline (SFTLq.L) and insurance group Renaissance Insurance (RENI.MM) traded down after listing last month. Cian (CIAN.N), a real estate group which popped 9% in its debut last week, is a rare recent success.
BUSINESS
Birmingham Star

The most BEAUTIFUL village in the Russian North

Old peasant houses hundreds of years old, windmills, an authentic church, a land of warlocks - welcome to Kimzha, the most beautiful village on the Arctic border. The village of Kimzha stands on a tall shore at the meeting of two rivers - the Mezen and Kimzha. The first year-round road to this palace appeared only in 2008, with people previously having to reach the remote village by air or water. Short summers, long, harsh winters and untraversable roads only made things worse. Kimzha has managed to retain its primordial state - that of a picturesque museum, a monument to the days of the old, with their antiquated wooden architecture.
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Python
Country
Russia
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
realcleardefense.com

China Calls Biden’s Bluff on Taiwan

Less than a day after President Joe Biden said the United States would come to Taiwan's defense if China were to launch an attack on the territory, one of the Communist Party's leading propaganda organs is calling the president's bluff. The Global Times, a Communist Party mouthpiece closely tied to...
FOREIGN POLICY
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘A farce’: Jamaica charter flight leaves UK with four people on board after dozens found to have right to stay

Dozens of Jamaican nationals have been taken off a removal flight in the days and hours before it was due to take off, raising renewed questions around the legality and efficacy of the Home Office’s deportation policy.Campaigners say just four deportees were on board the charter plane, which left Birmingham airport in the early hours of Tuesday morning and is said to have had the capacity to seat 350 people. Around 50 people were originally due to fly.Hours before the flight, activists calling themselves Stop The Plane locked themselves to metal pipes outside Brook House immigration removal centre near Gatwick...
WORLD
BBC

US women are being jailed for having miscarriages

When a 21-year-old Native American woman from Oklahoma was convicted of manslaughter after having a miscarriage, people were outraged. But she was not alone. Brittney Poolaw was just about four months pregnant when she lost her baby in the hospital in January 2020. This October, she was convicted and sentenced...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Facebook says deleting account of slain marine’s mother who criticised Joe Biden was a mistake

The mother of Kabul blast victim Kareem Nikoui has been unbanned from Instagram after the company said it had removed her account by accident.Shana Chappell said her account was deleted after posting a tribute to her son followed by criticism of Joe Biden to Facebook, which owns Instagram.In a statement to The Independent, a Facebook spokesperson confirmed the removal of her account but said it was a mistake.“We express our deepest condolences to Ms Chappell and her family. Her tribute to her heroic son does not violate any of our policies,” the statement said.“While the post was not removed,...
INTERNET
naval-technology.com

Quad efforts that keep the Chinese Navy awake at night

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) is a strategic discourse between the US, India, Japan and Australia, that is maintained by talks between member countries. The Quad is more of a diplomatic network than a strategic alliance. Its aim – though not openly stated – is to curb Chinese influence and ensure that sea lanes remain open in the South Pacific region. The question is whether the efforts and capabilities of the four nations are enough to keep the ever-growing and powerful People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) awake at night.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy