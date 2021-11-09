The Russian Kerbrute by Ivan Glinkin

Podcast available here, archived at AFM until 11/13/21 & airing 2-3pm EST 11/7/21. The Russian Political Landscape and Anarchist Prisoners. This week we’re featuring 2 guests speaking about Russia. First up, John spoke with author and journalist Dmitry Okrest about the state of anarchist and antifascist movements in Russia, the politics of Putin’s United Russia party, nazis and the far right in Russia and successes of the Communist Party in electoral politics. Then, Moscow Anarchist Black Cross member-in-exile, Antii Rautiainen, adds some more detail on repression in Russia, including the hunger strike of Network Case prisoner, Victor Filinkov, calls for solidarity from mathematician Azat Miftakhov and others.
