Zwarttalent Urges Governments Across Africa to Tackle Poverty With Tech Education

By Eyetro
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZwart Talent Foundation, a non-profit organisation that bridges the growing tech talent gap, has called on governments across Africa to tackle poverty on the continent with tech education. The Foundation which was recently launched made this call through its Chairman, Nelson Tosin Ajulo at a recent roundtable with IT...

