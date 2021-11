Trademarks aren’t typically as newsworthy as most make them out to be, but a couple of interesting filings recently popped up that we thought were worth sharing. First up is Sonic Frontiers from SEGA, which was filed in Japan. We know that the company has a new Sonic title coming up in 2022, and this may very well be the name of the project. SEGA announced the new game back in May, but other than a very short teaser trailer that didn’t show much at all, the company has been keeping quiet. It goes without saying that we’ll be hearing more once 2021 is finished.

