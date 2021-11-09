CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Charlestowne adds four Chicago hotels; more management deals

By Hotel Business
hotelbusiness.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharlestowne Hotels signed an agreement to manage four Chicago properties, while Davidson Hospitality Group and Hotel Equities have added resorts to their management portfolios. Charlestowne Hotels to manage four boutique Chicago properties. Hospitality management company Charlestowne Hotels has signed a formal agreement with Avantgarde Hospitality and Reliance Capital Partners...

www.hotelbusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotelbusiness.com

Wyndham debuts The Meetings Collection

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has debuted The Meetings Collection, a new element of the brand’s Wyndham Business program. Initially launching with eight hotels and resorts located across the U.S. in highly sought-after meetings destinations and with plans to expand in the future, the collection was created with the needs of meeting organizers in mind, to offer rewarding solutions and a simple, streamlined way to book multi-year meetings at different hotels across the collection, according to the company.
LIFESTYLE
Travel Weekly

Cook’s Club to add second hotel in Rhodes

The adults-only Cook’s Club hotel brand will open its second property on the Greek island of Rhodes next May. The 83-room Cook’s Club Ialysos Rhodes follows the launch of Cook’s Club City Beach Rhodes in 2019, and is the first new-build Cook’s Club hotel in Greece. It can cater for...
LIFESTYLE
hotelbusiness.com

Marriott reaches 300th property milestone in the Caribbean and Latin America

Marriott International Inc. has reached a milestone with the opening of its 300th property in the Caribbean and Latin America. With the opening of The Ritz-Carlton, Mexico City, the company’s portfolio in the region now encompasses more than 63,000 rooms in 36 countries and territories across 21 of its 30 global brands.
ECONOMY
hotelbusiness.com

U.S. Lodging Portfolio Transactions and M&A Property Transfers Accelerate in 2021

Through Q3 2021, the U.S. had a total of 1,386 hotels having 176,874 rooms change ownership. Of the 1,386 hotels that have sold, 1,023 (or 74%) of transactions were hotels sold as part of portfolio transactions and M&A property transfers. Twenty-four percent of portfolio transactions and 16% of M&A property transfers for 2021 occurred in Q3. Additionally, there have been another 363 individual transactions recorded for the year. Portfolio transactions and M&A property transfer volume is up substantially over the last two years.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotel Management#Boutique Hotel#Hotel Lobby#Charlestowne Hotels#Hotel Equities#Avantgarde Hospitality#The Ivy Hotel#Majestic Hotel#City Suites Hotel#F B#The Heavenly Gondola#Davidson Resorts#Canadian
hotelbusiness.com

HB on the Scene: Leaders discuss return of travel at NYU

NEW YORK—The second day of the 43rd Annual NYU International Hospitality Industry Investment Conference at the New York Marriott Marquis here, brought more insight on the hot topics facing the industry. During “Industry Leaders Discuss Current Trends Shaping the Future of Travel and How to Capitalize on What’s Coming Next,”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotelbusiness.com

People on the move at Lodging Dynamics, Providence Hospitality Partners

Executives in the hospitality industry have taken new roles. Here’s a look:. Lodging Dynamics names Jamie Caraher president/CEO. Hotel management company Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group has appointed Jamie Caraher president/CEO. Prior to her appointment, Caraher had been serving as the company’s acting president since March and previously as COO. She...
INDUSTRY
Hotel Online

Davidson Hospitality Group Adds Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel to Management Portfolio

ATLANTA – November 9, 2021 – Davidson Hospitality Group announces the signing of Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. to be operated under the company’s Davidson Resorts operating vertical. A year-round playground in the West Coast’s premier ski destination, the 399-suite landmark resort is situated at the base of Heavenly Mountain Resort in the Sierra Nevada, steps from the Heavenly Gondola and within moments of hiking, biking, lake activities, golf and world-class entertainment.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Benzinga

Wyndham Hotels Adds Five New Microtel Inn & Suites In Oregon

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: WH) has signed an agreement with developer Matt Braun of Braun Hospitality LLC for five new Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham hotels in Oregon. The hotels will join about 300 Microtel hotels across the U.S. and over 80 Microtel properties in the company's...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
hotelbusiness.com

Conrad Miami sold; more transactions

Recent transactions include JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group closing on the sale of the Conrad Miami, which will be rebranded as an AKA property; Waramaug Hospitality acquiring a Radisson Hotel in Michigan that will be converted to a Doubletree; and more. Conrad Miami hotel sold, to rebrand to AKA. JLL’s...
LANSING, MI
hotelbusiness.com

PM Hotel Group to merge with Paramount Management Associates

PM Hotel Group has revealed its merger with Paramount Management Associates. The combined company will manage a portfolio of 70 branded and independent properties across 22 states. The union pairs the strengths of each organization, producing enhanced synergies, support and expertise, the company reports. Its expanded footprint and resources will...
ECONOMY
travelagewest.com

The Latest Hotel News From Hilton, JW Marriott, Preferred Hotels and More

Hotel companies show no sign of slowing down their expansion plans, with a slew of new and upcoming properties debuting around the world from Hilton’s portfolio of brands, as well as JW Marriott. New buyout opportunities from Preferred Hotels & Resorts round out the recent hotel updates travel advisors and their clients will want to know about.
INDUSTRY
rejournals.com

Huntsman adds project manager and designer to Chicago office

Huntsman is pleased to announce that Jamie Cavalier, NCIDQ, RID, IIDA, Fitwel Ambassador has joined the firm as Project Manager and Designer in the Chicago office. A registered interior designer with the state of Illinois and Fitwel Ambassador, Jamie has 13 years of experience in all facets of interior design, focusing on the workplace, boutique healthcare, municipal, and building repositioning sectors.
CHICAGO, IL
hotelbusiness.com

Host Hotels sells five hotels for $551M; more transactions

Recent transactions include Host Hotels & Resorts selling five hotels to an affiliate of Lone Star Funds, an affiliate of Brick by Brick Capital acquiring the Four Seasons Island Resort in Wisconsin and Noble Investment Group purchasing a Homewood Suites in Salt Lake City. Host Hotels & Resorts sells five...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
elpasoinc.com

Plaza Hotel names new general manager

Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park has named Adrian Gonzalez general manager of the historic 130-room boutique hotel in Downtown El Paso. Gonzalez has more than 15 years of luxury hotel, culinary and beverage leadership experience. A Mexico City native, Gonzalez began his hospitality career in 1991, opening the Conrad Hilton Resort in Puerto Vallarta. Later, he worked at Sunriver Resort in Sunriver, Oregon, and Suncadia Resort in Cle Elum, Washington. He also has experience with Starwood Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts and Omni Hotels & Resorts, as well as luxury resorts in Chicago, and Monterey and Napa in California. He is a certified wine specialist and has a bachelor’s degree from the Tourism Polytechnic University. Built in 1930 and designed by famed Southwest architect Henry Trost, the high-rise was Conrad Hilton’s first in what was to become a global hotel empire. The building sat vacant for decades before El Paso businessman Paul Foster bought it and renovated it. Now an Independent Collection Hotels & Resorts property, the hotel opened in late 2020.
EL PASO, TX
luxurytraveldiary.com

10 Best Deals At Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club, Miami

The legendary Surf Club was founded in 1930 by Harvey Firestone as a private membership club, but how can guests get the best deal or discount at this iconic Four Seasons resort?. Spoiler alert! To get the best deal or discount at a Four Seasons hotel, book via our luxury...
MIAMI, FL
Lodging

Water Features and Landscaping Can Add Value to Hotels

As the pandemic-induced travel lull abates and hotel occupancy increases, hospitality owners and operators are looking ahead to the sector’s next potential big challenge: the state of the economy. With four consecutive months of inflation exceeding 5 percent, the industry may be entering a period of stagflation, a rare period...
RETAIL
vitalvegas.com

107 SkyLounge at Strat Hotel, Casino & Skypod is No More

The beloved 107 SkyLounge at Strat is no more. This spot was not only one of our go-to recommendations for happy hour, it was also a clever way to bypass the fee for riding up to the Strat’s swoon-worthy observation deck, part of what Strat calls its “Skypod.”. Now, not...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yes Weekly

Carroll Cos. Expands Rapid Hotel Growth, Launches Carroll Hospitality Management

GREENSBORO, N.C. (November 1, 2021) –The Carroll Companies is excited to announce the launch of Carroll Hospitality, the newest addition to their family of companies. Carroll Hospitality will be a hotel management company which will oversee the day-to-day operations of the Carroll-owned Hyatt Place Greensboro Downtown. The Hyatt Place has been managed by a third-party management company since its opening in March of 2019. Carroll Hospitality will take over management of the hotel effective Nov. 1.
GREENSBORO, NC
Bisnow

This Week's Chicago Deal Sheet

Turner Impact Capital acquired the 448-unit Clayson Apartments community in northwest suburban Palatine. The firm now counts more than 1,600 units of affordable workforce housing in Chicagoland, part of a national strategy that has led to its acquisition of 11,361 units nationwide. “The pandemic and resulting economic turmoil have revealed...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy