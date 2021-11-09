Nakashima dominates first match of Next Gen Finals

The first round of the TBS Championship Tournament came to a close on tonight’s (Nov. 5) episode of AEW Rampage. The full tournament bracket can be seen here. Red Velvet took on The Bunny tonight for the right to advance to a match against Jade Cargill in the next round. If you guessed that the babyface Velvet would win because heel Cargill is waiting on the winner, you’re correct! She hit her finish on The Bunny, pinned her, and then dared Jade to enter the ring for a fight right then and there:

