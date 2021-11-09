CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nakashima dominates first match of Next Gen Finals

MILAN (AP) — Brandon Nakashima of the United States has dominated the opening match at the Next Gen Finals...

‘The Field is set’ Hugo Gaston grabs the final spot of the Next Gen ATP Finals 2021

Also known as the Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals, the Next Generation ATP Finals is a men’s exhibition tennis tournament for the best singles players on the ATP Tour who are age 21 and under. It will be the 4th edition of the event, scheduled to be held for five days from 9th to 13th November 2021 in Milan, Italy at the Allianz Cloud stadium (PalaLido).
Alcaraz beats Nakashima to reach Next Gen semifinals

MILAN (AP) — Favorite Carlos Alcaraz of Spain booked his place in the semifinals with a 4-3 (4), 4-1, 4-3 (4) win over Brandon Nakashima of the United States at the Next Gen ATP Finals. Alcaraz has not dropped a set in his two Group A matches at the tournament for the top 21-and-under players on the ATP Tour. Nakashima will face Holger Rune of Denmark on Thursday for the other semifinal place from Group A. Rune beat Francisco Cerúndolo 4-1, 4-2, 1-4, 4-1. American Sebastian Korda is on the cusp of qualifying for the final four after beating Sebastian Baez of Argentina in Group B. Lorenzo Musetti beat Hugo Gaston 4-3.
Rune beats Cerúndolo to keep Next Gen Finals hopes alive

MILAN (AP) — Holger Rune of Denmark kept his hopes of making the semifinals alive as he beat Francisco Cerúndolo of Argentina 4-1, 4-2, 1-4, 4-1 at the Next Gen Finals on Wednesday. The eight-man tournament for the top 21-and-under players on the ATP Tour has a round-robin format and...
WTA Finals: Sakkari, Badosa dominate opening matches in Group Chichen Itza

After the first batch of round-robin matches completed in Group Teotihuacan on the first day of the Akron WTA Finals Guadalajara, Group Chichen Itza action kicked off on Thursday with Maria Sakkari and Paula Badosa recording victories in match-ups of the season-ending tournament debutantes. Standing out in the Adidas Marimekko...
American Korda to play top-seeded Alcaraz in Next Gen final

MILAN (AP) — Sebastian Korda beat compatriot Brandon Nakashima in five sets on Friday to become the first American to reach the final at the Next Gen ATP Finals. He'll face top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz in Saturday's final, after the Spanish teenager beat Sebastian Baez of Argentina in straight sets. It will be the first meeting between the two.
Triplett moves into lead, Furyk in contention for Schwab Cup

PHOENIX (AP) — Kirk Triplett shot a 7-under 64 to move into the lead and Jim Furyk remained in contention for the season title with a 67 in the second round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Playing in the final group with Phil Mickelson, Triplett had seven birdies and no bogeys. He’s at 13 under, two ahead of recent qualifier Steven Alker, who shot a 65. Furyk, who can win the season-long Schwab Cup with a victory this weekend, is tied with Mickelson at 10 under after reeling off six birdies. Mickelson shot a 67. Schwab Cup leader Bernhard Langer struggled with a balky back for the second straight day, hitting into three penalty areas for a 72.
