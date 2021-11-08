CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Survive a ‘Crowd Crush’ Stampede at a Concert Like Astroworld

Cover picture for the articleA crowd safety expert says the deadly tragedy at Astroworld was a “preventable disaster” and is sharing...

Vice

The Dangerous Crowd Crush at Astroworld Was Probably Preventable

The horrifying accounts from people who were stuck inside the overpacked stadium raise questions about how crowds like this form in the first place, and whether this dangerous situation could have been avoided. Are large-crowd catastrophes like this impossible-to-predict, once-in-a-generation occurrences—a combination of crowd psychology and terrible chance causing events to spin out of anyone’s control? Or can promoters and local officials take steps to prevent them from forming in the first place?
Variety

Travis Scott Astroworld Festival: Eyewitnesses Describe Terrifying Crush of Crowd and Panic

As the concert world has cautiously returned from 18 months of pandemic lockdown, festivals have been a major force in that comeback, both for fans and promoters. Yet the tragedy at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival at Houston’s NRG Park, which left at least eight people dead — including a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old — and more than 300 injured as fans rushed toward the stage during Scott’s headlining performance, showed just how quickly disaster can occur. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Astroworld promoter Live Nation have pledged to conduct a full investigation.  Multiple reports from attendees allege that security and emergency...
Shropshire Star

Astroworld festival crowd crush claims another life

Bharti Shahani was a 22-year-old college senior. A 22-year-old college senior who was critically injured at the Astroworld festival in Houston has died, the family’s lawyer said, making her the ninth person to die in a crowd surge after fans pushed toward the stage during a performance by headliner Travis Scott.
Wrcbtv.com

How to stay safe at a crowded concert or music festival

The Astroworld Festival tragedy has raised questions about crowd safety at large-scale concerts — and how to protect yourself if you find yourself in a crowd surge or stampede. In a perfect world, you shouldn't have to worry about safety at a concert or festival -- you're there to have...
Telegraph

How deadly crowd crushes happen – and how to stop them

Rock concerts are supposed to be about joy, escapism and communality. But as the events of rapper Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston reminded us they can also be occasions of tragedy and death. Eight people died and many more were injured after the crowd surged towards the stage at...
Radar Online.com

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Ditches Travis Scott, 'Secretly' Jets Out Of Houston In Middle Of Night To Reunite With 'Crisis Mode' Momager Kris Jenner

Kylie Jenner is done playing Travis Scott's supportive girlfriend. The pregnant 24-year-old ditched her baby daddy, reportedly leaving the rapper's $14 million Houston mansion where they've been holed up together since the Astroworld tragedy one week ago. Article continues below advertisement. According to The Sun, Kylie left in secret and...
Ok Magazine

Travis Scott Spotted Pacing Outside His $14 Million Houston Mansion As Rapper Reportedly Stands To Lose Billions In Astroworld Lawsuits

Travis Scott was spotted for the first time since the Astroworld tragedy that left nine dead, many more injured and the rapper facing an avalanche of lawsuits. The 30-year-old was snapped outside his $14 million mansion in Houston, Texas, in photos obtained by Daily Mail. He has reportedly been hiding out in the over 12,000-square-foot home with his baby mama Kylie Jenner since the horrific ordeal last week.
foxwilmington.com

Some Cops at Astroworld Fest Pleaded on Radio to Stop Show to No Avail

Dramatic just-released police radio broadcasts from the Astroworld Festival reveal moments of chaos and confusion and the disaster unfolded. “There’s a lot of people trampled and they’re passed out at the front of the stage,” one officer said over their radio. “They have to stop the show because there’s people trampled and they’re not breathing!” another urged. But cops stationed in front of the stage appeared unaware that anything was wrong, even towards the end of Travis Scott’s performance.
