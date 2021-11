The time has come for the NFL to do its weekly song and dance and this week the Dallas Cowboys will be meeting in the center of the dance floor with the Denver Broncos as they search for their seventh win in a row. It feels likely that Dallas will moonwalk to victory, but given the state of their season and the success that they are having, there is a bit more at stake on a week-to-week basis than just whether or not they win their own game (which is obviously the top priority).

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO