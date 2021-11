There hardly could be a better name for a lake than “Solitude.” The word suggests the peaceful nature that only a tranquil, isolated body of water could provide. The trouble is that “Solitude” is too good of name, making it overly popular. So the first bit of advice about the Lake Solitude and Misty Moon Loop Trail in north-central Wyoming is to not confuse it with the Lake Solitude in Grand Teton National Park in the western part of the state. The next suggestion is to understand that this 16.9-mile hike with a 2,479-foot gain in elevation is a significant undertaking. That’s in contrast with some sites in the Intermountain area where water features are found practically next to the parking lot. Yet hikers almost universally say the trek is worthwhile.

WYOMING STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO