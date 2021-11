As the stock market continues to drift sideways this week, investors remain cautious about the lack of direction. That said, e-commerce stocks could be picking up pace today. Some parts of the world celebrate November 11 as the biggest shopping day in the calendar year. This was originally started in China by Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) back in 2009 and now many countries are adopting it as well. With the pandemic highlighting the convenience of e-commerce, consumers are spending more than ever before through online shopping. So, does it surprise you that companies such as Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alibaba are some of the largest companies in the world by market capitalization?

