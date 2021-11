This is the year of the double-digit favorite in the NFL. More times than not, the double-digit favorite has covered. Somehow, the Jaguars haven't been involved in any of these games. That speaks to their easy schedule, which also speaks to their reasonable claim to being the league's worst team. That's a long way of saying the Bills have the most trustworthy defense in football, and there isn't a number big enough to convince me to take the Jaguars on Sunday.

