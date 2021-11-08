CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Approval rating for Scott Morrison at lowest level since aftermath of black summer bushfires

By Conor Lochrie
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrime Minister Scott Morrison hasn’t enjoyed the best of times in Glasgow for COP26 and, judging by his new approval rating, his international performance has come back to bite him. The Guardian reports that Morrison’s approval rating is now at its lowest level since before the coronavirus pandemic. Their...

The Guardian

Why is Emmanuel Macron so upset with Scott Morrison?

The French president, Emmanuel Macron, has accused Scott Morrison of lying over the submarines deal, prompting the Australian prime minister to launch a furious rebuttal of what he called “slurs” and “sledging”. Let’s take a look beneath the soundbites to try to find out what on earth has happened. Why...
WORLD
BBC

Scott Morrison: Australian PM rejects 'sledging' from France amid row

Australian PM Scott Morrison has escalated a row with France over a scrapped submarine deal, saying his nation will not accept "sledging" and "slurs". On Sunday French President Emmanuel Macron said he knew Mr Morrison had lied to him about his intentions to renege on the deal. Mr Morrison denies...
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on Scott Morrison's foreign misadventure

University of Canberra Professorial Fellow Michelle Grattan and Director of the Institute for Governance & Policy Analysis Dr Lain Dare discuss the week in politics. They talk about how Scott Morrison fared at the G20 Summit and the Glasgow Climate Conference, in a trip dominated by the spectacular row with the French over the cancellation of their submarine deal. On the sidelines of the G20 French President Emmanuel Macron labelled Scott Morrison a liar and the PM responded with some very undiplomatic leaking. Now back home, Morrison will try to “move on”, with a campaigning trip through NSW and Victoria in the coming week. Michelle Grattan does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.
POLITICS
raleighnews.net

Scott Morrison: A lonely man with an empty plan

After looking lost amongst global peers at the G7 earlier this year, the Prime Minister took his "plan" to Glasgow via Rome to have another go at grand diplomacy, writes Joel Jenkins. ELVIS COSTELLO released 'Shipbuilding', one of his most politically controversial songs, in protest of the Falklands War and...
CHINA
Scott Morrison
Emmanuel Macron
Anthony Albanese
AFP

Australian leader denies lying, rejects French accusation

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison denied having ever lied in public life on Friday and said he had the thick skin needed to deal with allegations of dishonesty including from French President Emmanuel Macron. Asked if he had ever told a lie in public life, Morrison told an interviewer on Melbourne's 3AW radio: "I don't believe I have, no, no." Macron this month accused the Australian leader of outright lying to him over a multi-billion-dollar submarine contract with Australia, which was scrapped without warning in September. Macron discovered at the last moment that Australia had secretly negotiated a deal to buy nuclear-powered submarines in talks with the United States and Britain.
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

Australia has not just had a 'diplomacy fail' – it has been devaluing the profession for decades

We are seeing an unusual level of discussion about Australian diplomacy. There’s been harsh criticism – and some degree of embarrassment – surrounding what has been described been as a “diplomacy fail” in managing relations with France. The head of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, Peter Jennings, has gone as far as saying: If it looks like our foreign policy is all a bit rough and ready, it’s because we have not invested in our diplomatic capability for a long time […] Acquiring some diplomatic smarts would be a damned sight cheaper than a nuclear sub. So, what is diplomacy – and is...
CHINA
Australia
