Approval rating for Scott Morrison at lowest level since aftermath of black summer bushfires

University of Canberra Professorial Fellow Michelle Grattan and Director of the Institute for Governance & Policy Analysis Dr Lain Dare discuss the week in politics. They talk about how Scott Morrison fared at the G20 Summit and the Glasgow Climate Conference, in a trip dominated by the spectacular row with the French over the cancellation of their submarine deal. On the sidelines of the G20 French President Emmanuel Macron labelled Scott Morrison a liar and the PM responded with some very undiplomatic leaking. Now back home, Morrison will try to “move on”, with a campaigning trip through NSW and Victoria in the coming week. Michelle Grattan does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

POLITICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO