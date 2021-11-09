Sean McVay Gives Update on Matthew Stafford's Ankle

What could go wrong, did go wrong for the Rams in Week 9 when they clashed with the AFC's No. 1 seed, the Tennessee Titans.

Matthew Stafford and the Rams offense failed to find the end zone for the majority of the contest, scoring their first touchdown in the final seconds of regulation.

But one aspect of the game that was bigger than any specific play was when Stafford rolled his ankle in the second half of the Rams' 28-16 loss and was slow to get up. Stafford rolled out of the pocket going left and landed on it awkwardly when he came down.

Rams coach Sean McVay provided an update on Stafford's ankle when he spoke with reporters on Monday, providing promising news.

“He's good," McVay said. "We’ll take it a day at a time with him. It was a mild kind of ankle sprain that you guys saw, but he came back in and competed well. He was sore today, but (we) expect him to be able to kind of take it a day at a time. But I think he'll be good to go.”

The 7-2 Rams trail the 8-1 Cardinals in the NFC West, so getting back in the win column is critical for L.A. to narrow the gap. In Week 10, the Rams are nearing a must-win game in order to stay afloat or gain ground in the standings.

Stafford missed practice every day last week as a result of a sore back. While that wasn't the reason the Rams fell short to the Titans, not obtaining reps throughout the week certainly didn't help Stafford's case leading into the game.

McVay said the team is "hopeful" that Stafford will be able to practice this week leading up to their Monday night showing at Levi's Stadium.

“I think we're hopeful that he'll be able to practice this week," McVay said. "At what capacity? I can't answer that quite yet, but I'm hopeful that it's not something like last week where you're kind of basically not waiting until Friday to get going.”

