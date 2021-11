Lead images like the one you see above should probably come with a health warning. Car photography isn't subject to quite the same level of post-shoot chicanery as fashion modelling - but inevitably there was much moving of lights and more than a little mouse clicking to make the Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible pop like that against a darkening sky. In person, the scene was a little less glamorous. So much so that I spent most of the week sitting on the fence when it came to the car's styling. Which hardly seems credible if you've spent the last few moments drinking it in.

