Price has declined up to $417.85. Kusama price analysis shows bearish trend. Support is still secured at $337.84. The latest Kusama price analysis confirms that a bearish trend has been following for the past few days. The price has been devalued to a great extent, which has brought unfavorable consequences for the cryptocurrency. A drop in price was recorded in the last 24 hours as well, and the KSM/USD coin value has been lowered to $417.85. The bulls also made a failed attempt to regain their position, but the bearish trend proved overpowering.

