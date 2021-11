Marvel has released four TV series on Disney+ in 2021 alone, with a fifth due in just a couple weeks. (If you’re not keeping track, they’re WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If...? and the upcoming Hawkeye.) They’re rapidly approaching the end of the stuff they had announced for the service, but you didn’t think they were going to just cranking out shows, did you? Obviously, they are not. Today, as part of Disney+ Day, they announced a whole batch of new projects.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO