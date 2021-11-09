CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

Woman arrested after depositing fraudulent checks, withdrawing cash from ATM

By CBS 21 News
local21news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Lancaster woman has been arrested after she and two other people deposited a series of fraudulent checks in November 2018. Police say 25-year-old...

local21news.com

Comments / 12

NoHope
3d ago

Now taxpayers get to split the bill for her " free attorney " who will portray her as a victim.

Reply(3)
7
Shawn Robinson
3d ago

so where's the other two at. something here is not sounding right. before I continue let me say I'm not a racist in no form or fashion. but I'm willing to bet my last dallor that they are not black nor hispanic, because if they were they picture would be right next to hers. now once again who's the other 2🤔?

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Federal appeals court reaffirms its decision to freeze Biden's vaccine mandate

(CNN) — A federal appeals court on Friday reaffirmed its earlier decision to freeze the Biden administration's vaccine mandate, calling the requirement for large employers to make sure its employees are vaccinated against Covid-19 "staggeringly overbroad." In a blistering 22-page opinion, the Fifth US Circuit Court of Appeals said that...
The Hill

Ex-'Apprentice' contestant Summer Zervos ends suit against Trump

Former "Apprentice" contestant Summer Zervos has ended her defamation lawsuit against former President Trump , with neither side receiving any monetary compensation for the settlement. Zervos had accused Trump of defaming her in a lawsuit filed in the Manhattan Supreme Court in 2017. Zervos's lawyers said in a statement Friday...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Lancaster, PA
Crime & Safety
Lancaster County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Lancaster County, PA
City
Lancaster, PA
The Hill

Steve Bannon indicted by federal grand jury

A federal grand jury has indicted Steve Bannon , the one-time White House adviser to former President Trump , after he failed to comply with a subpoena from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Bannon now faces two charges of contempt of Congress, one for failing...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

As Rittenhouse trial winds down, polarizing judge lashes out

When closing arguments begin Monday in Kyle Rittenhouse's homicide trial, legal experts expect a dominant and unflinching arbiter to rule the courtroom until the end: Judge Bruce Schroeder. Schroeder, 75, has not shied away from the national spotlight while presiding over the biggest case of his more than four decades...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atms
Fox News

Kyle Rittenhouse: Big moments in trial of accused Kenosha shooter

A jury selected to determine the fate of accused Kenosha, Wisconsin, shooter Kyle Rittenhouse has sat through nine days of testimony, video and arguments as to whether or not the 18-year-old should be convicted on any of the half-dozen charges. Rittenhouse faces up to life in prison if convicted of...
The Hill

Biden, Xi to hold high-stakes virtual meeting Monday

President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will speak virtually on Monday evening, marking the first bilateral meeting between the two leaders since Biden took office. The high-stakes meeting is likely to cover a range of topics including tensions over China’s military activity near Taiwan and human rights, as well as cooperation on climate change. The announcement came after the U.S. and China reached an agreement on a joint statement on the need to tackle climate change at a United Nations summit in Glasgow, Scotland, earlier this week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy