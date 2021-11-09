CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defense Technologies International Corp. (DTII) Inaugural Presentation Ceremony of the 'Passive Portal' at Coastal Carolina University

Del Mar, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2021) - Defense Technologies International Corp. (OTC Pink: DTII) (the Company) and Passive Security Scan Inc. (the Subsidiary); innovative providers of security technology and systems with broad and diverse applications, proudly introduces the first two videos of the inauguration at CCU. The...

TechPrecision Corporation Schedules Conference Call to Report Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results

WESTMINSTER, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / TechPrecision Corporation (OTCQB:TPCS) ('TechPrecision' or 'the Company'), an industry leading manufacturer of precision, large-scale fabricated and machined metal components and tested systems with customers in the defense and precision industrial sectors, today announced it will release financial results for its 2022 fiscal second quarter on Monday, November 22, 2021.
Usha Resources Announces First Tranche Closing and Extension of Private Placement

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / Usha Resources Ltd. ('Usha' or the 'Company') (TSXV:USHA)(OTCQB:USHAF) is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases of August 12, 2021 and October 14, 2021, it has closed the first tranche of the Company's non-brokered private placement (the 'Private Placement'), issuing an aggregate of 2,967,668 units (the 'Units') at $0.30 per Unit raising gross proceeds of $890,300.40.
SEATech Ventures Corp Announces International Telecommunications Union (ITU-R) Membership Approval Of Incubatee Angkasa-X

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / SEATech Ventures Corp. (OTC PINK:SEAV) proudly announced Angkasa-X, an incubate of SEATech Ventures Corp, has successfully secured membership to the esteemed International Telecommunications Union (ITU) under the radio communication (R) sector. ITU is a specialized organization of the United Nations that has been established to govern and authorize global telecommunications and space matters.
Customer Service Platform Weave Communication CEO on NYSE Debut

Roy Banks, CEO of Weave Communication, a cloud-based software company for small businesses, joined Cheddar to talk about the company's New York Stock Exchange debut. Banks broke down just how his company helps small businesses manage relationships with their customer base and also laid out how the funds raised will be used to grow the business and its short and long term goals.
Tremor International to Present at the RBC Global Technology, Internet, Media, and Telecom Conference

Webcast to Take Place on Wednesday, November 17th at 3:20PM EST. Tremor International Ltd. , a global leader in Video and Connected TV advertising, offering an end-to-end technology platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers to maximize yield on their digital advertising inventory, will participate at the RBC Global Technology, Internet, Media, and Telecom (TIMT) Conference on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. A webcast will be held on November 17, 2021 at 3:20PM EST.
Lexaria Bioscience Corp. Commences New Animal Study Evaluating Patented DehydraTECH(TM) Technology's Efficacy in Reducing/Inhibiting Seizure Activity

Lexaria recently announced the commencement of EPIL-A21-1, an animal study to evaluate whether DehydraTECH-CBD has similar or superior efficacy in reducing or inhibiting seizure activity compared to FDA-approved seizure drug, Epidiolex. The study will also compare DehydraTECH-CBD to generic CBD. EPIL-A21-1 has entered early-stage preparatory work, with results expected in...
Office of Information Technology presents BrownU app, myBrown portal to UCS

The Undergraduate Council of Students listened to a presentation by the Office of Information Technology about the BrownU app and myBrown portal at its general body meeting Wednesday evening. The purpose of coming to the meeting was to increase student awareness of the app and portal and to receive feedback,...
ProSource Celebrates Inaugural Lighting Technology Certification (LTC) Level 2 Training Event

ProSource welcomed the first class of 25 attendees to the inaugural Lighting Technology Certification (LTC) Level 2 hands-on two day training at the new Lighting Technology Learning Center at the Dallas Market Center. The exclusive ProSource Certification program was announced last summer when the online Level 1 Certification went live on the proprietary ProSource University LMS platform. Hundreds have begun the training and 98 have completed the requisite coursework to qualify for the Level 2 training.
Karnataka CM meets Lockheed Martin VP, says Bengaluru offers huge opportunities for aerospace tech

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 12 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday met a delegation of global aerospace major Lockheed Martin and assured that Bengaluru has immense potential and offers huge opportunities for aerospace technology. He said the Karnataka government would provide all necessary co-operation for Lockheed Martin company...
New Placer Dome Gold Corp. Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement

Not for distribution to United States news wire services or dissemination in the United States. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / New Placer Dome Gold Corp. ('New Placer Dome' or the 'Company') (TSXV:NGLD) (OTCQB:NPDCF)(FSE:BM5) is pleased to announce that it has closed the second and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the 'Private Placement'). In the second tranche, 5,600,000 units (each a 'Unit') at a price of $0.08 per Unit were issued for aggregate gross proceeds of $448,000. Each Unit was priced at $0.08 and consists of one common share and one transferable common share purchase warrant (a 'Warrant'). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.12 per share for a period of thirty-six (36) months from the date of closing the Private Placement.
American Manganese Receives Notice of Allowance from Canadian Patent Office

Canadian Patent to Join U.S., Korean and Japanese Patents in AMY's Battery Recycling Portfolio. Remaining National Phase Patent Applications include China, Europe, Australia, and India. SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ('AMY' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that the Canadian Patent...
DoorDash to Acquire Food Delivery Company Wolt

Food delivery giant DoorDash is acquiring European food delivery company Wolt. The all-stock deal is valued at $8.1 billion and is expected to close in the first half of 2022. The companies say they share a mission to build a global delivery platform. Gerber Kawasaki investment advisor Eva Agi joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss what the deal means for Doordash, as well as its customers and investors.
iQIYI CEO GONG Yu At China International Import Expo (CIIE) Building An Efficient IP Protection Mechanism Via Cooperation And Technology

IQIYI, an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, reiterated its commitment to IP protection through technological innovation. Presenting virtually at the Intellectual Property Protection and Business Environment Optimization forum held as part of 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) on November 5, GONG Yu, Founder and CEO of iQIYI, expressed his wish for more regulatory guidance on IP protection. “Piracy harms the film and television industry. It dampens the passion of creators and stalls the long-term development of the industry,” Gong remarked, adding that “More international cooperation on IP protection will also facilitate technological innovation.”
