A British traveller who was among thousands to touch-down in the Big Apple after almost 20 months of Covid restrictions has raged against airport authorities after waiting hours at JFK. The US on Monday lifted a ban on travellers from 33 countries including the UK, with tens of thousands of international passengers arriving into airports in New York and across the country. At JFK, many were allegedly forced to wait for hours upon arriving at border control – half a dozen of whom complained about the wait on Twitter. One passenger who flew into JFK from Manchester wrote: “20...

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO