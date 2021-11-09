CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Will Anderson Jr. Named Bednarik Award Player of the Week

By Katie Windham
 3 days ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. –The honors keep coming in for Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. after his dominating performance against LSU on Saturday.

This time he has been named the Bednarik Award Player of the Week. This is the third time this season that Anderson has earned this award. He also received the honor from the Maxwell Football Club after the Ole Miss and Tennessee games.

On Monday, he was also named the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week, SEC defensive player of the week for the fourth time this season. He was also one of seven players recognized by the Alabama coaching staff as players of the week after LSU.

All these awards comes because of his efforts against LSU. Anderson finished with a career-high 12 tackles including four tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. He also had a pass breakup and two quarterback hurries in the win over the Tigers.

Anderson is currently tied for second in the country in sacks with 10, and he is leading the nation in tackles for loss at 19.5. He has been a constant disruptive presence in the backfield for all opposing offenses in 2021.

The Bednarik Award goes to college football's best defensive player. Alabama has had two players win this award in the past– Jonathan Allen in 2016 and Minkah Fitzpatrick in 2017. Anderson could very possibly become the third by the end of this year, especially if he keeps up the statistical pace he's been at the last few games.

Alabama WR Xavier Williams Enters Transfer Portal

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama redshirt-sophomore wide receiver Xavier Williams entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Friday. Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports was the first to report the story. Williams has not participated in practices at all this season due to an unknown injury and was slated to sit out for...
BamaCentral Courtside: No. 14 Alabama 104, SDSU 88

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For the first time since 2018, Alabama basketball is 2-0 to start the season. On Friday night inside Coleman Coliseum, the No. 14 Crimson Tide outpaced the South Dakota State Jackrabbits 104-88 in a solid offensive performance. Both Alabama and SDSU shot 49-percent from the floor, with...
All Things Bama Podcast: Why Alabama Basketball's 2022 Class Could Be Its Best Ever

Basketball season is back underway, and before Alabama tips off against South Dakota State (7 p.m, SEC Network+) inside Coleman Coliseum on Friday night, coach Nate Oats and company inked the greatest recruiting class to date the program has even seen with the likes of two five-stars in Jaden Bradley and Brandon Miller, arguably the top JUCO player in the nation in Nick Pringle and elite talents in Rylan Griffen and Noah Clowney.
Nate Oats Offers Injury Update on Juwan Gary

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — In the first half of No. 14 Alabama's game against South Dakota State on Friday night, Crimson Tide sophomore forward Juwan Gary went up for a block and landed awkwardly, limping off the floor and to the locker room with assistance from trainers. Gary had only played...
Crimson Tide Roll Call: November 12, 2021

There's also BamaCentral Forums and our Facebook page. The Extra Point: Could Raiders Add Yet Another Alabama Player to Fill Receiving Void?. Track and Field & Cross Country - Alabama at NCAA South Regional Championships, Huntsville, AL, Women at 8:30 a.m. CT, Men at 9:30 a.m. Soccer - Alabama at...
Alabama Still Trying to Find Identity Nine Games In

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — As the weather continues to get colder and Christmas advertisements are starting to play on the radio, time is almost up for this Alabama football team to find its identity. Nine games into the season, the Crimson Tide is sitting at 8-1, ranked second by the College...
Live Updates: No. 14 Alabama vs. South Dakota State

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – No. 14 Alabama (1-0) looks to start the season 2-0 for the first time since 2018 against preseason Summit League favorite South Dakota State (1-0). Alabama comes into the game favored by 12.5 points. Redshirt freshman forward Alex Tchikou will miss tonight's game serving the final game...
Nick Saban Discusses Adapting to Transfer Portal

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — On Monday, Alabama defensive back Marcus Banks announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal. Leaving a team in the middle of the season was previously unheard of barring unusual circumstances, but it has become more of the norm in college football with the transfer portal and more relaxed transfer rules from the NCAA.
Alabama Class of 2022 Commits in the Playoffs

Alabama football is up to 19 commits in its 2022 cycle, and many of them have helped lead their teams on playoff runs in their respective states. For Thompson High, elite defenders Jeremiah Alexander and Tre'Quon Fegans helped the Warrior defense hold Florence to just 10 points as they advanced past round one. Thompson, being 10-1 on the year, will continue its playoff home stand as it takes on Oak Mountain Friday in round 2 of the Alabama 7A playoffs.
Breaking Down Alabama Basketball's 2022 Signing Class

With Rylan Griffen's recent commitment, Alabama basketball is up to five commitments in the 2022 recruiting class. Head coach Nate Oats along with primary recruiters Antione Pettway and Bryan Hodgson have been blazing hot on the recruiting trail over the past three months, and each commit will bring something unique to Alabama's future.
