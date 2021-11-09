CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BioNTech CEO says new COVID pills unlikely to dent vaccination uptake

By Reuters Health
Phramalive.com
 3 days ago

FRANKFURT, Nov 9 (Reuters) – The Chief Executive of COVID-19 vaccine pioneer BioNTech (22UAy.DE) said he does not expect for now that new oral treatments against the viral infection would considerably reduce demand...

Medscape News

Disparities in COVID-19 Vaccine Uptake Among Health Care Workers in the UK

A new study indicates that among UK health care workers (HCWs), those from ethnic minority backgrounds, those residing in more deprived areas, younger individuals and females had a lower likelihood of taking up COVID-19 vaccination. The findings were published in PLoS Medicine . It is well known that HCWs as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Phramalive.com

Valneva shares soar on EU deal for COVID-19 vaccine

PARIS, Nov 10 (Reuters) – French vaccines company Valneva’s (VLS.PA) share price jumped more than 20% on Wednesday after it won European Commission approval for a deal under which it would supply up to 60 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate over two years. The eighth such deal by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Phramalive.com

UK researchers identify T-cell targets for future COVID vaccines

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) – British researchers said on Wednesday they had identified proteins in the coronavirus that are recognised by T-cells of people who are exposed to the virus but resist infection, possibly providing a new target for vaccine developers. Immunity against COVID-19 is a complex picture, and while...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Phramalive.com

Pfizer seeks FDA nod for COVID vaccine boosters for U.S. adults

(Reuters) – Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and BioNTech on Tuesday requested the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize booster doses of their COVID-19 vaccine in all adults, presenting recent data showing the shot would help prevent disease across ages. Over the past several months, the FDA has authorized Pfizer’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Phramalive.com

AstraZeneca to set up division for vaccines and antibody therapies

(Reuters) – AstraZeneca (AZN.L) is creating a separate division for vaccines and antibody therapies, the drugmaker said on Tuesday, to focus on its COVID-19 shot and the development of coronavirus treatments after a series of setbacks during the pandemic. Reuters reported in July that the Anglo-Swedish company was exploring options...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Phramalive.com

Biogen probes death of Aduhelm user after brain swelling

(Reuters) – Biogen Inc (BIIB.O) said on Tuesday it was investigating the death of a 75-year-old patient who had taken the company’s newly approved Alzheimer’s drug, Aduhelm, adding that it was not yet known whether it was related to the treatment. The drugmaker’s shares were down about 1.2% in afternoon...
HEALTH
Phramalive.com

Regeneron’s COVID antibody drug shows protection for up to 8 months

(Reuters) – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN.O) said on Monday a single dose of its antibody cocktail reduced the risk of contracting COVID-19 by 81.6% in a late-stage trial, in the two to eight months period following the drug’s administration. Shares of the company were up about 1.2% on the update...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Phramalive.com

WHO warns of shortage of 1-2 billion COVID vaccine syringes

GENEVA, Nov 9 (Reuters) – There could be a shortage of one to two billion syringes needed to administer COVID-19 vaccinations in 2022 which could also impact routine immunisations and undermine needle safety, the World Health Organisation warned on Tuesday. National health authorities should plan their needs well in advance...
PUBLIC HEALTH

