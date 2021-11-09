Qtum (QTUM) Analysis: QTUM may break another resistance barrier soon

The trend reversal has made the token vulnerable to the effects of the market bears. Kusama has fallen victim to the bearish trend after getting a reduction of 4% more from yesterday’s closing candle. The 54th ranked token with a market dominance of 0.13% went down on the chart, taking its market cap along. The market cap of KSM is down by 1.62% at the time of writing this article. The same happened to the trading volume, but with greater intensity. The volume traded in the last 24-hours saw a decrease of 35.63%. The overall volume to market cap ratio stands at 0.04024. The KSM/ETH pair stands at 0.09051 ETH after observing a decrease of 2.07%. The same happened with the KSM/BTC pair as it fell in its valuation by 0.63%, rounding off to 0.006611 BTC during the intraday session.

STOCKS ・ 23 HOURS AGO