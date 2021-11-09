CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

NEO price analysis:- 100MA which was acting as a resistance is now turned into support. Will the bullish run continue?

By Antonio K Smith
themarketperiodical.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLong term view:- In the daily chart time analysis, we can see the price break the resistance of the 100MA and now is in a bullish run, but now the pressure from the bears has increased because we can see the wick made in the latest candle. Let’s have a look...

themarketperiodical.com

Comments / 0

Related
themarketperiodical.com

ALGO Coin Price Gives A Breakout From The Ascending Triangle Pattern

ALGO coin price is obtaining strong support from the 50-day EMA. The ALGO/BTC pair trading at 0.00003017 BTC, with a gain of 1.73%,. The ALGO coin 24-hours trading volume is $346.5 Million, indicating a 7.73% loss. As mentioned in my previous article on Algorand, The ALGO coin obtained proper support...
MARKETS
themarketperiodical.com

Kusama (KSM) Analysis: KSM looks bearish with an uncertain future ahead

The trend reversal has made the token vulnerable to the effects of the market bears. Kusama has fallen victim to the bearish trend after getting a reduction of 4% more from yesterday’s closing candle. The 54th ranked token with a market dominance of 0.13% went down on the chart, taking its market cap along. The market cap of KSM is down by 1.62% at the time of writing this article. The same happened to the trading volume, but with greater intensity. The volume traded in the last 24-hours saw a decrease of 35.63%. The overall volume to market cap ratio stands at 0.04024. The KSM/ETH pair stands at 0.09051 ETH after observing a decrease of 2.07%. The same happened with the KSM/BTC pair as it fell in its valuation by 0.63%, rounding off to 0.006611 BTC during the intraday session.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neo#A Resistance#Price Analysis#Neo Btc#Neo Eth#100ma Long#Rsi#Macd
themarketperiodical.com

Aave (AAVE) Analysis: The Bears are not leaving AAVE out of their Custody

The bears have taken over AAVE with a tight grip over its market price. The token was underperforming by 7.8% in the last week. AAVE’s current market price is close to its one-month low mark. AAVE is currently struggling with its market price due to the assertion of dominance by...
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD is bullish throughout the weekend

Litecoin price analysis is bearish today. LTC/USD saw a lower high set yesterday. Today’s Litecoin analysis is bearish today. However, there are some bullish signals from some of the technical indicators. LTC/USD still has a long way to go to reach any semblance of a bullish market. The Litecoin price...
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Avalanche price analysis: AVAX to retest $88.6 resistance, as bullish momentum reignites

Avalanche price analysis is bullish today. Support is present at $78.8. Resistance for AVAX is found at $88.6. The Avalanche price analysis shows bullish momentum as the price is on the rise today. After hitting an all-time high at $91 on 8th November, the price of the coin has not fallen much and continues to trade near the peak price. Bulls had almost recovered yesterday’s loss when bears deflated the price to $84.6, and further improvement is also expected.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
cryptopolitan.com

NEAR Protocol price analysis: NEAR climbs past $11.6 resistance, eyes $12.3 next

NEAR Protocol price analysis shows bullish momentum. Support for NEAR/USD is present at $11.5. Resistance is found at $12.3. NEAR Protocol price has broken above the $11.6 mark, as the strong bullish momentum has carried the price to the $12 mark, and now, it’s ready to challenge the $12.3 mark. Today’s price function is under strong bullish dominance. And the next resistance of $12.3 is the ATH point of 25th October. The selling pressure is high at this point which is natural, and by breaking above $12.3, the NEAR will mark another record high.
MARKETS
themarketperiodical.com

Monero price analysis: XMR Coin Price Consolidates Longer In The Daily Chart

The XMR coin chart shows a long consolidation period in the daily chart. The XMR/BTC pair trades at 0.004113 BTC with a fall of 3.08%. The 24 hr volume for XMR coins is $361 Million, indicating a 4.56% fall. The XMR coin price action makes an excellent long consolidation range...
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Kadena price analysis: Bullish Kadena marks a record high at $27

Kadena shows remarkable gains of more than 900 percent over the last month. Kadena price analysis is strongly bullish today. The KDA bulls continue to make new discoveries. The Kadena price analysis reveals the cryptocurrency is in full bullish swing today as it has broken out to a new record high above $27. The bullish momentum is quite strong and aggressive, as the bulls are leading the price function for the third day consecutively. Kadena started upside again on 9th November, after correcting on 8th November, which continues till date.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Technical analysis: Will the copper price rebound continue?

The technical analysis of the COPPER price chart in daily timeframe shows #C-COPPER,Daily has reflected off the 200-day moving average MA(200) which is rising. The COPPER price has failed to breach the support too. We believe the bullish momentum will continue as the price breaches above the upper Donchian boundary at 4.4314. A pending order to buy can be placed above that level. The stop loss can be placed below 4.2263. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved every day to the next fractal low indicator, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.
INDUSTRY
cryptopolitan.com

VeChain Price Analysis: VET/USD is bullish for the next 24 hours

VeChain price analysis is bullish today. VET/USD is currently trading at $0.1618. Bullish momentum returned this morning. VET/USD’s price is up today because we saw a strong resistance for additional losses as the market neared $0.15. As a result, we see a relief rally, and the momentum appears to be holding.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Shiba Inu Price Analysis: SHIB Explodes 20% on Breakout but Bulls Meet Resistance

SHIB managed to break above the descending triangle yesterday night. However, the resistance stopped the bulls and the price is trying to find support again. SHIB bulls managed to push the price all the way to the resistance at $0.000055 after breaking away from the blue triangle. At one point, the price was up about 20% from the daily low.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Polkadot Price Analysis: DOT to break past the $53.4 resistance

Polkadot price analysis is bearish today. Support is still standing at $50.1. Resistance is found at $53.4. For today, the Polkadot price analysis is bearish. The DOT/USD hasn’t received enough support to rise yet because the price has fallen to $47.4 now. If it drops below $46, as stated in our previous report, this will negate the bullish scenario entirely, with the Polkadot continuing its decline for a longer period. For an advance higher move, the next inline support is $45.1, which must be maintained for any upward movement.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy