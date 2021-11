The AP Poll got sneaky on us. Purdue finished this week’s poll just outside the top 25, leading the “Others receiving votes” category, but the top 5 upset voodoo was avoided because the AP Poll put the Buckeyes 6th. The Buckeyes are 5th in the Coaches poll and Purdue is 28th, so maybe that is enough for the magic to work. We’ll also see then the CFP poll comes out on Tuesday. I could see the committee sneaking Purdue in there at 25 or so in order to make Notre Dame and Ohio State look better (thus giving them more of a case to screw Cincinnati).

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO