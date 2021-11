NEAR Protocol price analysis shows bullish momentum. Support for NEAR/USD is present at $11.5. Resistance is found at $12.3. NEAR Protocol price has broken above the $11.6 mark, as the strong bullish momentum has carried the price to the $12 mark, and now, it’s ready to challenge the $12.3 mark. Today’s price function is under strong bullish dominance. And the next resistance of $12.3 is the ATH point of 25th October. The selling pressure is high at this point which is natural, and by breaking above $12.3, the NEAR will mark another record high.

