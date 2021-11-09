CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Scorn Devs Apologize for Hostile Kickstarter Update, Swear More Communication Moving Forward

By Editorials
nichegamer.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEbb Software apologize for their curt response regarding Kickstarter updates on Scorn, and that they will communicate more from now on. Scorn launches 2022 on Windows PC (via Steam and the Windows Store), and Xbox Series X|S. The game will also come to Xbox Game Pass. As previously reported,...

nichegamer.com

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

'Haunted Chocolatier' Dev Update: A Look At Game's Combat System

The solo dev for “Stardew Valley’s” spiritual successor “Haunted Chocolatier” has detailed the upcoming game’s revamped combat system, giving players a glimpse of what they can expect in the new chocolate-making, sim-style title. “Haunted Chocolatier” will mix elements of a store management sim with social game aspects, exploration, combat and...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘New World’ dev update addresses weeks of bugs and fixes

Amazon Game Studio has released a detailed post that outlines New World changes and design choices that will come into effect soon. The post starts by discussing New World’s server transfers. Players were offered character migration to a new server after Amazon Game Studios encouraged people to create characters on quieter servers. This was done to reduce queue times, and players were told they could migrate once for free to ensure they rejoined their friends when demand reduced.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

New World devs promise to fix broken economy in major November update

Amazon Games just released a massive New World update that aims to fix the game’s broken economy in the aftermath of currency inflation and gold duplication exploits. Despite a tumultuous start to Q4, AGS are showing players dedication to fixing the biggest problems in their new MMO when it comes to gameplay, exploits, and its in-game economy.
BUSINESS
Gamasutra

Game Dev Digest Issue #116 - Do More With Less

The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of Gamasutra’s community. The thoughts and opinions expressed are those of the writer and not Gamasutra or its parent company. This article was originally published on GameDevDigest.com. How to get more done. Hope you enjoy the reads this...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Franz Kafka
Person
David Cronenberg
GamesRadar+

New World dev team "resolves to be more transparent and communicate more frequently"

The development team behind Amazon's MMO New World has pledged to be "more transparent and communicate more frequently". In a lengthy blog posted to the game's official forums, the team addressed dozens of issues, big and small, including character transfers, server status, patch schedules and downtime, economy – deflation, exploits, and coin farming – lag, bugs, and even in-game moderation.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Shroud praises New World devs for “getting their act together” in recent updates

Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek praised Amazon Games for finally “getting their act together” in New World’s latest update, explaining why he’s confident future patches will be even better. New World players have experienced all kinds of issues since the game launched in September 2021. The list includes everything from gold exploits...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Warzone devs respond to broken Buy Station bug in November 3 update

The November 3 Warzone update made a number of bug fixes in the game, but also seems to have broken Buy Stations in the process, making things significantly harder for players. While the November 3 update wasn’t a big one by any means, just addressing a few issues with weapon...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Scorn Dev Apologizes for Scornful Delay Announcement - IGN Daily Fix

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Ljubomir Peklar, the creative director for Scorn, has publicly apologized following a "hostile" update sent out about the game's delay. In an update to Kickstarter backers, the creative director and EbbSoftware CEO apologized to fans and took full responsibility for the update being posted. "I quickly and haphazardly read through the draft of the update and in all my wisdom approved it," said Peklar. In a wide-ranging interview with IGN Unfiltered covering Skyrim's 10th anniversary, Starfield, and The Elder Scrolls 6, Howard talked about the lengthy list of projects that wound up pushing the project back upon the conclusion of Fallout 4 in 2015. Bethesda Game Studios ultimately decided to push forward with Starfield, effectively putting The Elder Scrolls 6 on the backburner. Both games were announced at E3 2018, but while Starfield is targeting a release for late next year, The Elder Scrolls 6 remains in pre-production. Based on the usual timescale of Bethesda's development, that could mean that Elder Scrolls fans wind up waiting another several years before finally getting a chance to revisit Tamriel. A pop-up store selling exclusive merchandise themed around the Konami Code has opened at the Akihabara Container in Tokyo's Akihabara district. Narz has all that in your Daily Fix!
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apologies#Devs#Scorn#Art#Ebb Software#Cg#Cyberpunk
Twinfinite

Scorn Sees Delay to 2022, Ebb Software Promises Better Communication

It has been a while since we last saw anything of Scorn, a first-person shooter that is heavy on the horror elements. Since its latest trailer emerged at an Inside Xbox event in 2020, any new developments saw a delay of the game. It should not be surprising then, that another delay has befallen Scorn, with the game now targeting a 2022 release.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Horizon Forbidden West Dev Blog Focuses on New and Returning Foes

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Guerrilla Games have shared a new Horizon Forbidden West dev blog that focuses on both new and returning mechanical monsters. Here’s the new Horizon Forbidden West dev blog:. The world of Horizon is inhabited by highly advanced machines — technologically advanced robots that have...
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Scorn Devs Apologize for 'Poorly Judged' Backer Update

Ebb Software has apologized for a "poorly judged" Kickstarter backer update that upset many of the game's fans and instigated a wave of refund requests from people who backed the game on the crowdfunding platform. Scorn is an upcoming first-person horror game that looks like it sprung straight out of...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Scorn 2022 delay leads to drama, refund requests, game director outburst, and an apology

While some are certainly hyped for the Alien and HR Giger-inspired Scorn, a series of events has soured things for others. The upcoming survival horror game was originally slated to release this fall on Xbox Series X/S and PC, but the newest trailer released nearly a year ago as of the time of this writing. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the game was recently delayed to 2022. Developer Ebb Software gave no reason for the delay nor a specific release date beyond a window of sometime next year.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Arts
nichegamer.com

Lies of P Alpha Gameplay Teaser Trailer

Publisher Neowiz and developer Round8 Studio have shared a new Lies of P alpha gameplay teaser trailer, giving us the first look at gameplay in the Soulslike game. Here’s the Lies of P alpha gameplay teaser trailer:. Here’s a rundown on the May-announced game:. You wake up at an abandoned...
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

CosmicBreak Slash Announced for PC

CyberStep has announced CosmicBreak Slash (tentative title) for PC, a new spinoff based on their MMO shooting-action game CosmicBreak. While details for CosmicBreak Slash are scant, the game is launching for Windows PC (via Steam) sometime this winter in Japan. The game is described as a single-player hack-and-slash action game...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy