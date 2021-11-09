Scorn Devs Apologize for Hostile Kickstarter Update, Swear More Communication Moving Forward

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Ljubomir Peklar, the creative director for Scorn, has publicly apologized following a "hostile" update sent out about the game's delay. In an update to Kickstarter backers, the creative director and EbbSoftware CEO apologized to fans and took full responsibility for the update being posted. "I quickly and haphazardly read through the draft of the update and in all my wisdom approved it," said Peklar. In a wide-ranging interview with IGN Unfiltered covering Skyrim's 10th anniversary, Starfield, and The Elder Scrolls 6, Howard talked about the lengthy list of projects that wound up pushing the project back upon the conclusion of Fallout 4 in 2015. Bethesda Game Studios ultimately decided to push forward with Starfield, effectively putting The Elder Scrolls 6 on the backburner. Both games were announced at E3 2018, but while Starfield is targeting a release for late next year, The Elder Scrolls 6 remains in pre-production. Based on the usual timescale of Bethesda's development, that could mean that Elder Scrolls fans wind up waiting another several years before finally getting a chance to revisit Tamriel. A pop-up store selling exclusive merchandise themed around the Konami Code has opened at the Akihabara Container in Tokyo's Akihabara district. Narz has all that in your Daily Fix!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO