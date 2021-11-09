CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myanmar court sentences arrested politicians to 75-90 years

By GRANT PECK - Associated Press
 4 days ago

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in Myanmar has sentenced two members of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s political party to 90 years and...

CNBC

Myanmar court sentences U.S. journalist Danny Fenster to 11 years in prison, lawyer says

A court in military-ruled Myanmar on Friday sentenced detained U.S. journalist Danny Fenster to 11 years in prison after finding him guilty on several charges including incitement for allegedly spreading false or inflammatory information. Fenster, the managing editor of the online magazine Frontier Myanmar, was also found guilty of contacting...
AFP

US journalist detained in Myanmar jailed for 11 years

A Myanmar junta court on Friday sentenced an American journalist to 11 years in prison on charges of unlawful association, incitement against the military and breaching visa rules, his employer and lawyer said -- a ruling slammed by Washington as "unjust". He was sentenced to 11 years for incitement, unlawful association and breaching visa rules, his lawyer Than Zaw Aung told AFP. His client had not decided whether he would appeal, he added.
Israeli couple arrested in Turkey on espionage charges

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s official news agency says an Israeli married couple have been arrested for espionage after taking photographs of the Turkish president’s residence in Istanbul. Anadolu Agency said a Turkish national was also arrested. Police detained them after a tip-off from an employee working in the Camlica radio and television tower on the Asian side of Istanbul. They were formally arrested pending trial for “political and military espionage” by an Istanbul court. Israel’s foreign minister said that the couple do not work for an “Israeli agency” and that his department is trying to organize their release.
Aung San Suu Kyi
The Independent

Mexico expresses concern, but won't condemn Nicaragua vote

Mexico’s representative at the Organization of American States said her government had expressed “concerns” to Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega about his country's deeply questioned elections, but said Mexico won’t support any OAS measure condemning the Nov. 7 vote. Nicaragua’s Supreme Electoral Council said that with nearly all the ballots counted from Sunday's election, Ortega had won more than 75% of the votes. The outcome was never in doubt after his government jailed seven of the leading potential opposition candidates, clearing the field for Ortega to sweep to a fourth consecutive five-year term. U.S. officials have called the vote a...
AFP

Hungarian opposition leader pledges to restore democracy

The opposition candidate to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Peter Marki-Zay, pledged on Thursday to free his country from corruption and restore democracy with a new constitution if he is elected next year. Marki-Zay, a practising Catholic and father of seven, became the opposition candidate in a primary organised by a six-party opposition alliance last year.
Hong Kong authorities deny visa to Economist journalist

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong authorities have declined to renew a visa for a foreign journalist working for The Economist without any explanation, the magazine said in a statement on Friday. Sue-Lin Wong, who is Australian, was based in Hong Kong for the magazine and covered China and Hong Kong. Zanny Minton Beddoes, The Economist’s editor-in-chief, said in a statement that the magazine regrets the decision and urges the government of Hong Kong to maintain access for the foreign press. Many have worried about the erosion of press freedom in a city that was once a bastion for it. Immigration authorities did not respond immediately to an email request for comment.
The Independent

MPs call on Liz Truss to intervene and stop Saudi Arabia executing academic for ‘contents of his library’

Over a dozen British MPs and peers have urged the UK government to stop Saudi Arabia from sentencing a prominent jailed academic to death, amid pressuring Riyadh to halt capital punishment for non-lethal offences and juvenile crimes. Saudi scholar Hassan Al-Maliki has been behind bars since 2017 on a range of charges including “conducting interviews with Western news outlets”, and “owning books” that were “not authorised” by the Kingdom. The father of nine, who has called for a pluralistic Saudi society and political reform, is currently being tried in Saudi Arabia’s Specialised Criminal court in a case that...
Black Enterprise

Black Man Calls Out Racism Before Getting Longest Sentence In Jan. 6 Insurrection Cases

On Thursday, a Black man who issued out threats to lawmakers and tech executives received the longest sentence served in connection to the January 6 insurrection. Troy Anthony Smocks, 58, was sentenced to 14 months in prison for his involvement with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, CNN reports. Smocks was in Washington on the day of the insurrection but did not go into the building.
wisconsinrightnow.com

Key Witness Richie McGinniss Blows Massive Hole in Prosecution’s Case

Richie McGinniss, the Daily Caller video editor who was running behind Joseph Rosenbaum when Kyle Rittenhouse shot Rosenbaum, testified in court on Nov. 4, 2021, that Rosenbaum “lunged” for Rittenhouse’s gun and “threw his momentum toward the weapon,” bolstering the defendant’s self-defense argument and blowing a major hole in the state’s case.
Reuters

CORRECTED-U.S. judge denies Trump emergency request for ruling on Jan. 6 investigation

(Corrects story to show that judge ruled only on emergency motion by Trump for expedited action, not on merits of Trump’s request) Nov 9 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge rejected a request by former President Donald Trump for an immediate ruling on whether a congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol can access some of his White House records.
fox5ny.com

Mexican cartels murdering people on U.S. soil, Texas law enforcement claims

NEW YORK - Mexican drug cartels are murdering people and dumping their bodies on the U.S. side of the border, according to a Texas law enforcement official. Department of Public Safety Lt. Christopher Olivarez told Fox News that Texas Rangers are investigating cartel activity on American soil after bodies started showing up near the border.
BBC

US women are being jailed for having miscarriages

When a 21-year-old Native American woman from Oklahoma was convicted of manslaughter after having a miscarriage, people were outraged. But she was not alone. Brittney Poolaw was just about four months pregnant when she lost her baby in the hospital in January 2020. This October, she was convicted and sentenced...
AFP

US slaps sanctions on Cambodians over naval base

The United States on Wednesday slapped sanctions on two Cambodian officials over a US-funded naval base that is increasingly being renovated for use by China, alleging corruption. The Treasury Department said it was freezing any US assets and criminalizing transactions with senior defense ministry official Chau Phirun and naval commander Tea Vinh over the Ream Naval Base. The two and other Cambodian officials allegedly conspired to inflate costs at the base on the Gulf of Thailand and take the proceeds, the Treasury Department said. "The United States will not stand by while corrupt officials personally benefit at the expense of the Cambodian people," Andrea Gacki, who is in charge of sanctions at the Treasury Department, said in a statement.
