Attorneys argue whether video showing Markeith Loyd’s arrest should be shown in court

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
 8 days ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Convicted cop killer Markeith Loyd returned to the Orange County courthouse on Tuesday.

Loyd was found guilty last week of murdering Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton.

On Monday, Loyd’s legal team and the state argued whether the helicopter video showing Loyd being beaten by law enforcement during his arrest should be shown.

Prosecutors said this is just an attempt for the defense to put law enforcement on trial.

Loyd is blind in his left eye and said he has fracture in his face after the beating by police after he was apprehended.

Loyd’s attorney said those scars are deeper than on the surface and believes the chopper video will show the jury what happened that night he was taken into custody.

The judge is expected to make rulings Tuesday evening.

His sentencing has been delayed until next month.

