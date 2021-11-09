CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Measure banning private grants for election ops clears key Pa. House committee

 4 days ago
(Harrisburg) — The House State Government Committee moved a bill forward along party lines Monday that would limit how county election departments can be funded. Under the measure, the Department of State and individual counties would have to refuse any "private donations" that would be used for "operating elections, employing staff...

WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF's media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF's mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives.

