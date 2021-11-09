Measure banning private grants for election ops clears key Pa. House committee

HARRISBURG (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf says his mail-in ballot was dropped off by his wife before Tuesday’s election despite a state law requirement that voters deliver them in person. Wolf’s spokeswoman called it an “honest mistake.” Wolf told a Pittsburgh radio interviewer on Tuesday that he’d voted two weeks earlier and that First Lady Frances Wolf had delivered it. State law requires voters who do not mail their absentee or mail-in ballot to deliver it in person to their county board of election or approved location, although with pre-approval, others can do it under certain circumstances. The violation is punishable by up to one year in prison, a fine of up to $1,000, or both.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 8 DAYS AGO