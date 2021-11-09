CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, FL

Deputies: Man shot in Seminole County

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was hurt in a late-night shooting near Altamonte Springs.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Seminole County deputies responded to Clemson Drive around 10 p.m. Monday.

Sheriff’s investigators told WFTV they arrived and found the scene near the intersection of Carlisle Street.

Detectives strung crime scene tape as they worked to sort out details and locate a shooter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00odu9_0crK3tt300
Deputies gather along Clemson Dr. near Carlisle St. in Altamonte Springs after a man was shot Monday night.

While detectives didn’t release a description of the at-large shooter, officials told Channel 9 the suspect is known to the victim.

Investigators added that the shooting victim is expected to survive.

Stay with WFTV.com and Eyewitness News for updates on this developing story.

Read: Woman beaten so badly in prison that she’s now quadriplegic, but why hasn’t anyone been charged?

See map below for approximate location of Monday night’s shooting:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDBO

Florida deputy fatally shoots woman who threatened him with shovel

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida deputy fatally shot a woman who threatened him with a shovel on Thursday, authorities said. Jessiram Hweih Rivera, 24, of Winter Haven, died after the confrontation in the unincorporated area of Polk County near Wahneta, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. According to...
FLORIDA STATE
WDBO

2 boys killed, 2 men injured after shooting in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — Two boys were killed and two men were seriously injured after a shooting in Virginia on Friday night, authorities said. According to the Richmond Police Department, shots were fired at about 7:31 p.m. EST, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported. Officers arriving at the scene discovered the four victims with gunshot wounds, the newspaper reported.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Seminole County, FL
Seminole County, FL
Crime & Safety
Altamonte Springs, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Altamonte Springs, FL
WDBO

Arbery trial: Grim photos, police testimony dominate Week 1

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — (AP) — Jurors in the trial of three white men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s killing saw graphic photos of the shotgun wounds that killed him. They heard a defendant’s description of having the 25-year-old Black man “trapped like a rat” during the five-minute chase that ended in his death. And they heard the men’s explanation for thinking Arbery was suspicious, and possibly armed.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
WDBO

Mother of missing NJ teen charged with endangering welfare of child

EAST ORANGE, N.J. — The mother of a New Jersey teenager who went missing for a month is accused of physical abuse and neglect, authorities said. Jamie Moore, 39, of East Orange, New Jersey, was arrested and charged on two counts of second-degree endangerment of a child, WNBC reported. Her two children, a 14-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy, have been placed into the custody of child protective services, the television station reported.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
15K+
Followers
37K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy