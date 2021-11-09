Sue’s Christmas Cookie Contest

BACK TO THE 80’S BASH in the Ballroom! Dancing, Band, Full Bar & Dinner Menu!. BACK TO THE 80’S BASH – FUN AND DANCING TO A GREAT LIVE BAND, CHEMISTRY! Sure, wear your 80s clothes, accessories or hair if you want! It’s a BACK TO THE 80S BASH with a great dance band playing the hits you know and love! There’s free and easy parking at the Saints Golf Course, Port St. Lucie. A full bar is available and delicious food (homemade dinners just $12 to $15!). Your $8 CASH ONLY entry includes Complimentary Bruschetta & Toast, Csubmit a pic of you in the 80’s. All submissions will be entered in a random drawing to win FREE TICKETS to the BACK TO THE 80’S BASH in Port St. Lucie on Nov. 20th!hips N Dip. This live music party features some DEALS for you: $8 Martinis, $8 Fine Wines, $6 house wines, and 2 for $8 domestic beers! Lots of fun at affordable prices, now that’s refreshing!!! 🙂 🙂 Great entertainment and nightlife is right here at The Saints Pub! Be sure you come to the BALLROOM, as there is also a band in the Pub that night. 🙂 Thank you! Advance tix are $7.50 on eventbrite.
