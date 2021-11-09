Sue’s Christmas Cookie Contest

It won’t be long until the sound of jingle bells will be heard all over the world. We are gearing up for my absolute favorite time of year: Christmas! I am a life-long Christmas fanatic, but since having my boys, it has only grown exponentially. There is something about seeing the magic of the holidays through a child’s eyes that makes it even more special. My kids love our traditions as much as I do, and I am so lucky to repeat the ones I began with the 17-year-old with his 5-year-old little brother. With so many of us including baking cookies and other holiday treats in our annual traditions, there is always room for some new recipes to try. From cookie platters to share with friends, neighbors and family, to making sure Santa has a delicious plate to enjoy when he drops in on Christmas Eve, these 45 best chocolate Christmas cookies are sure to add some extra cheer to your holiday season!

RECIPES ・ 9 DAYS AGO