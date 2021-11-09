CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEC staff veteran to head up audit watchdog PCAOB

By Robert Freedman
cfodive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleErica Williams is the new chair of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB), replacing acting head Duane DesParte, the Securities and Exchange Commission has announced. Williams has been a deputy chief of staff to three former SEC chairs and assistant chief litigation counsel for the SEC’s enforcement arm,...

www.cfodive.com

