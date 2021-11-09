SEC staff veteran to head up audit watchdog PCAOB

FAS Investor Panel to Drill Down on Board Priority Topics. FASB will wait until early next year to move on topics investors believe should be priorities on its technical agenda, wanting to first get a handle of the feedback it has received to date, according to discussions held on November 9. At its Investor Advisory Committee (IAC) meeting, the board once more heard the need for disaggregated information on the income statement and in segment reporting, as well as a clamor by investors for fuller disclosures around raw materials, labor cost, trade cost, and expenses amid inflationary pressures. Mortgage disclosures and recognition of expenses have also lacked consistency, which makes it tough for analysts to make useful comparisons, the discussions indicated. More disclosure rules might be needed. “It’s hard to really look at what bottom line mortgage is for a lot of the companies and compare that year over year and bank to bank,” Catherine Mealor, managing director Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, said. The IAC will hold an ad hoc meeting in February as the board plans to mull over 500 comment letters from Invitation to Comment (IAC) 2021-004, Agenda Consultation. The ITC was published in June to solicit broad public input.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO